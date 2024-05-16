Remembering the fallen heroes of the friendly fire disaster

Sergeant Ilan Cohen (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One of the five IDF soldiers killed on Wednesday in a friendly fire incident in the northern Gaza Strip was Sergeant Ilan Cohen, a lone soldier from Argentina.

“The Jewish community in Argentina mourns… the death of Sergeant Ilan Cohen, a lone soldier, who was killed in the battles in the Gaza Strip,” tweeted Rabbi Eliahu Hamra of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, a Jewish community center.

“We share in his family’s deep sorrow and send our condolences to his parents David and Adriana,” he continued. “May his memory be a blessing.”

Recibimos la estremecedora noticia de la muerte de Ilán Cohen, un joven argentino que formaba parte de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel y falleció combatiendo en Gaza. Abrazamos a su familia y seres queridos en este momento de tanto dolor, y rezamos por la elevación de su alma. pic.twitter.com/gC8AeOk3bx — Rab Eliahu Hamra (@EliahuHamra) May 15, 2024

The incident