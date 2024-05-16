Remembering the fallen heroes of the friendly fire disaster
Five soldiers killed in total • Seven additional soldiers wounded • Incident occurred in Northern Gaza Strip
From Argentina to frontlines: Lone soldier Ilan Cohen killed in Gaza friendly fire incident
Sergeant Ilan Cohen, 20, was a Sergeant in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratrooper Brigade.
One of the five IDF soldiers killed on Wednesday in a friendly fire incident in the northern Gaza Strip was Sergeant Ilan Cohen, a lone soldier from Argentina.
“The Jewish community in Argentina mourns… the death of Sergeant Ilan Cohen, a lone soldier, who was killed in the battles in the Gaza Strip,” tweeted Rabbi Eliahu Hamra of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina, a Jewish community center.
“We share in his family’s deep sorrow and send our condolences to his parents David and Adriana,” he continued. “May his memory be a blessing.”
Recibimos la estremecedora noticia de la muerte de Ilán Cohen, un joven argentino que formaba parte de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel y falleció combatiendo en Gaza. Abrazamos a su familia y seres queridos en este momento de tanto dolor, y rezamos por la elevación de su alma. pic.twitter.com/gC8AeOk3bx— Rab Eliahu Hamra (@EliahuHamra) May 15, 2024
'All light and good': Gilad Arye Boim one of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza friendly fire incident
“Gilad, our beloved nephew, a boy full of light and goodness, a loyal soldier of this good country, was killed for defending our homeland."
Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim was named as one of the five IDF soldiers killed in the friendly fire disaster in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, which was cleared for publication on Thursday morning.
Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.
His uncle, Maariv journalist Kalman Libeskind, described him as a “boy full of light and goodness.”
"Gilad, our beloved nephew, a boy full of light and goodness, a loyal soldier of this good country, was killed for defending our homeland," Libeskind tweeted. "Am Yisrael Chai."
Fallen soldier Daniel Chemu was lifesaver, on and off the battlefield
Just before the war broke out, Chemu had saved a life off the battlefield by donating bone marrow and saving the life of a woman in desperate need of a transplant.
Sergeant Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias, was prone to saving lives - both on and off the battlefield.
Chemu, 20, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade, and was killed, along with four other soldiers, in a friendly fire incident on Wednesday. Seven other soldiers were injured in the incident.
Two IDF tanks fired on a forward IDF battalion headquarters in Jabalya in northern Gaza. The tanks were said to be under extreme pressure from dozens of rocket-propelled grenade attacks in the area.
Chemu, just before the war broke out, had saved a life off the battlefield by donating bone marrow and saving the life of a woman in desperate need of a transplant, Ezer Mizion, the Israeli health support organization, revealed Thursday shortly after the announcement of his death.
A few days before the outbreak of the war, Chemu received a call from Ezer Mizion telling him that he had been found suitable for donating bone marrow to a woman in her 60s who urgently needed a transplant to save her life.Go to the full article >>
