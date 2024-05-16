Captain Roy Beit Yaakov: Few words, brave actions

Captain Roy Beit Yaakov was named as one of the five IDF soldiers killed in the friendly fire catastrophe in the northern Gaza Strip, which was cleared for publish on Thursday.

Beit Yaakov, 20, and from Eli, was an officer in Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade.

In an interview with Ynet, Avidan, Roy's father said, "He was a sweet boy at home and, on the other hand, professional and precise in the army. Roi is not a boy who talks too much - he just does and acts, and very quietly."

Avidan was serving in reserve service in the Gaza Strip at the same time as his son, and manage to meet up with him at some point in Khan Yunis. (From L-R) Avidan Beit Yaakov and his son Roy meet up in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip. (credit: Via Maariv)

The incident

Two IDF tanks killed five IDF soldiers and injured seven more in a friendly fire incident on Wednesday when they fired on a forward IDF battalion headquarters in Jabalya in northern Gaza.

The tanks were said to be under extreme pressure from dozens of rocket-propelled grenade attacks in the area.

The other four soldiers killed in the incident were:

Sergeant Ilan Cohen, 20, from Karmiel, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.

Staff Sergeant Betzlel David Shashuah, 21, from Tel Aviv, was a soldier in Battalion 202, Paratroopers Brigade.