IDF kills deputy commander of Hamas's National Security in the Gaza Strip

The IDF killed the deputy commander of Hamas's National Security in the Gaza Strip in a continued effort to specifically target additional senior terrorists, the IDF reported on Friday.

In an operation led by Division 99, the IDF Intelligence Unit, and the Shin Bet, Air Force fighter jets attacked on Thursday in the center of the Gaza Strip and killed the terrorist Tziad al-Din al-Sharfa, the deputy commander of National Security in the Gaza Strip.

In his role, he was responsible for managing the mechanism that secures the borders of the Gaza Strip.

During the war, this mechanism prevented the civilian population in Gaza from evacuating combat zones. Roadblocks set up by Hamas on evacuation routes designed by the IDF in Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Another Hamas senior member killed

Additionally, earlier this week, the terrorist Yusuf al-Shobaki was attacked and killed in the city of Gaza. He served as an operative in the Industrial Equipment Department of Hamas' production headquarters.

In his role, he was responsible for the ongoing operation and advancement of Hamas' weapons production headquarters.