Egypt and Qatar push for Biden-proposed ceasefire deal, Hezbollah escalates attacks in North

US, Qatar, Egypt urge Hamas and Israel to finalize deal outlined by Biden
Washington, Cairo, and Doha urged Israel and Hamas to adopt a three-phase plan for hostage release, ending the Gaza war, and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.
Washington, Cairo, and Doha on Saturday night urged Israel and Hamas to accept a three-phase road map - for the release of the remaining 125 hostages, an end to the Gaza war, and the rehabilitation of the enclave - which US President Joe Biden publicly unveiled one day earlier.
Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound in northern Israel
Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound in various localities in Israel's north on Sunday morning.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu: Gaza war won't end until Hamas destroyed
Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu's comments and called for Smotrich and Ben-Gvir to leave the government.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed over X, formally Twitter, on Saturday that the war against Hamas in Gaza would continue until the terrorist organization was destroyed.
“Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.Go to the full article >>
Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing, Egypt's Al Qahera says
A meeting between US, Egyptian and Israeli officials is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing, a high-level source told Egypt's state-linked Al Qahera TV.
Egypt is insisting that Israel withdraw its forces from the crossing, Al Qahera reported. Israel seized the crossing on the Gaza side in May during its offensive in the city of Rafah along the enclave's southern edge.
Israeli and Egyptian delegations will meet to discuss the issue further on Sunday.
Watch: IDF strikes Hamas, Al-Noor terror group in continued Gaza operations
The IDF also killed Salame Barake, who was a Hamas operative in the eastern Khan Yunis Battalion and Head of Finance in the Hamas Police.
The IDF struck a structure belonging to the Al-Noor terror group, which finances Hamas, and killed a senior Hamas official during ongoing operations throughout the Gaza Strip.
Watch: Nahal soldiers discover explosive booby-trapped house in Rafah
The brigade has destroyed terrorist infrastructure, including positions from which anti-tank fire was directed at IDF forces, stored weapons, sniper positions, and terrorists.
The Nahal Brigade's combat team, led by Division 162, discovered a civilian house rigged with explosive barrels during continued operations in Rafah.
Who can declare victory if a ceasefire would leave Hamas in power? - analysis
What did Israel accomplish? It didn’t even defeat a terror group that had 20-30,000 fighters. When powerful countries fight weaker enemies the powerful country has more to lose via missteps.
A weak Hamas can recover. Iran learned a lot in this war about Israel's vulnerabilities. If Biden's ceasefire is agreed upon and the war ends, what did Israel actually achieve?
Hezbollah escalates attacks amid negotiations for hostage, ceasefire deal with Hamas - analysis
The overall picture in the north is of an aggressive Hezbollah that is not deterred by a potential deal between Israel and Hamas, and is willing to expand the conflict.
Hezbollah escalated attacks in the north over the same weekend that Biden proposed an Israel-approved ceasefire deal. This may be a move to show that Iran's "Axis of Resistance" remained strong until the end of the war.
Smotrich, Ben-Gvir refuse Biden ceasefire proposal, threaten to leave government
Later, Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid slammed their statements, calling them a betrayal to national security.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Saturday that they would not be part of a government that agrees to Biden's ceasefire proposal, calling it "absurd' and a surrender to Hamas.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says