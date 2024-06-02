Egypt and Qatar push for Biden-proposed ceasefire deal, Hezbollah escalates attacks in North

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 27, 2024 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed over X, formally Twitter, on Saturday that the war against Hamas in Gaza would continue until the terrorist organization was destroyed.

“Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.