Netanyahu warns Iran seeking to conquer Middle East, cabinet authorizes 5 West Bank outposts

EU countries warn citizens against travel to Lebanon • US reportedly readies plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 26, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 26, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A look into Lebanon: Three Israeli experts discuss a potential war with Hezbollah - interview

Vice Rector of Tel Aviv University, the Founder of Bar Ilan's Program on Conflict Management and Negotiation, and a Researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security speak to 'The Post'

By OHAD MERLIN
HOISTING A photo of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah at a rally in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. (photo credit: Francesca Volpi/Getty Images)
HOISTING A photo of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah at a rally in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.
(photo credit: Francesca Volpi/Getty Images)

"Israel will need to directly confront Tehran and threaten its vital interests and survival."  The Jerusalem Post reached out to three Israeli experts to learn about the prospect of a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah.

ICC delays arrest warrants process against PM, Gallant

The decision permits UK, other countries to oppose the jurisdiction.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
(L-R): International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: FLASH90, POOL)
(L-R): International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: FLASH90, POOL)

The International Criminal Court pre-Trial Tribunal on Thursday postponed its decision-making process about whether it will allow ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes.

Netanyahu: Iranian axis 'on the march to conquer the Middle East,' Lebanon on high alert

Tehran “is fighting us on a seven-front war: obviously, Hamas, Hezbollah as well as the Houthis, the militias in Iraq and Syria, the West Bank, and Iran itself,” says Netanyahu.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, HANNAH SARISOHN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 24, 2024. (photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 24, 2024.
(photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran sought to conquer the Middle East as the number of countries urging its citizens to leave Lebanon grew, amid heightened concern that the IDF-Hezbollah cross-border war would widen.

Israel seeking to create 5 km. 'dead zone' in southern Lebanon - report

The IDF denied it was creating a buffer zone. The IDF claimed it was only pushing back Hezbollah in order to prevent persistent attacks on Israeli residents of the North.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, January 7, 2024. (photo credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)
Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, January 7, 2024.
(photo credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

An investigation by the Financial Times has claimed that the IDF's operations in southern Lebanon are part of a plan to create a 5 km. "dead zone" on the border.

US readies plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon if situation escalates - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The US is readying plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon should a war break out with Israel, according to an NBC report on Thursday, citing a former and three current US officials.

Fearing a third Lebanon War, Germany and Netherlands warn their citizens to leave country

Germany noted that air traffic might be halted in such a situation and if so, it might not be possible to leave.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
People walk near the entrance of Beirut International Airport, amid a dispute between political and religious authorities over a decision to extend winter time, in Lebanon March 26, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
People walk near the entrance of Beirut International Airport, amid a dispute between political and religious authorities over a decision to extend winter time, in Lebanon March 26, 2023.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

Germany and the Netherlands followed Canada in urging their citizens to leave Lebanon, fearing that an all-out war could break out with Israel.

Smotrich: cabinet authorized 5 West Bank outposts, sanctions against PA

"The Security Cabinet authorized one outpost for every country that unilaterally recognized Palestine as a state in the last month," Smotrich said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a meeting of his Religious Zionist Party parliamentary faction, last week, in the Knesset. Will the war bring an economic boom like the Six Day War, or a bust like Yom Kippur? There are arguments supporting both sides, says the writer. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
FINANCE MINISTER Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a meeting of his Religious Zionist Party parliamentary faction, last week, in the Knesset. Will the war bring an economic boom like the Six Day War, or a bust like Yom Kippur? There are arguments supporting both sides, says the writer.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Security Cabinet authorized five West Bank outposts and imposed further sanctions on the Palestinian Authority, according to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says