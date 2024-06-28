Netanyahu warns Iran seeking to conquer Middle East, cabinet authorizes 5 West Bank outposts

SORT BY Latest Oldest

A look into Lebanon: Three Israeli experts discuss a potential war with Hezbollah - interview Vice Rector of Tel Aviv University, the Founder of Bar Ilan's Program on Conflict Management and Negotiation, and a Researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security speak to 'The Post' OHAD MERLIN By HOISTING A photo of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah at a rally in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. (photo credit: Francesca Volpi/Getty Images) "Israel will need to directly confront Tehran and threaten its vital interests and survival." The Jerusalem Post reached out to three Israeli experts to learn about the prospect of a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah.

ICC delays arrest warrants process against PM, Gallant The decision permits UK, other countries to oppose the jurisdiction. YONAH JEREMY BOB By (L-R): International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan; Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: FLASH90, POOL) The International Criminal Court pre-Trial Tribunal on Thursday postponed its decision-making process about whether it will allow ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes.

Netanyahu: Iranian axis 'on the march to conquer the Middle East,' Lebanon on high alert Tehran "is fighting us on a seven-front war: obviously, Hamas, Hezbollah as well as the Houthis, the militias in Iraq and Syria, the West Bank, and Iran itself," says Netanyahu. TOVAH LAZAROFF HANNAH SARISOHN By Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 24, 2024. (photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran sought to conquer the Middle East as the number of countries urging its citizens to leave Lebanon grew, amid heightened concern that the IDF-Hezbollah cross-border war would widen.

Israel seeking to create 5 km. 'dead zone' in southern Lebanon - report The IDF denied it was creating a buffer zone. The IDF claimed it was only pushing back Hezbollah in order to prevent persistent attacks on Israeli residents of the North. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, January 7, 2024. (photo credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90) An investigation by the Financial Times has claimed that the IDF's operations in southern Lebanon are part of a plan to create a 5 km. "dead zone" on the border.

US readies plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon if situation escalates - report JERUSALEM POST STAFF By breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF) The US is readying plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon should a war break out with Israel, according to an NBC report on Thursday, citing a former and three current US officials.

Fearing a third Lebanon War, Germany and Netherlands warn their citizens to leave country Germany noted that air traffic might be halted in such a situation and if so, it might not be possible to leave. TOVAH LAZAROFF By People walk near the entrance of Beirut International Airport, amid a dispute between political and religious authorities over a decision to extend winter time, in Lebanon March 26, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS) Germany and the Netherlands followed Canada in urging their citizens to leave Lebanon, fearing that an all-out war could break out with Israel.