Netanyahu warns Iran seeking to conquer Middle East, cabinet authorizes 5 West Bank outposts
EU countries warn citizens against travel to Lebanon • US reportedly readies plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon
A look into Lebanon: Three Israeli experts discuss a potential war with Hezbollah - interview
Vice Rector of Tel Aviv University, the Founder of Bar Ilan's Program on Conflict Management and Negotiation, and a Researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security speak to 'The Post'
"Israel will need to directly confront Tehran and threaten its vital interests and survival." The Jerusalem Post reached out to three Israeli experts to learn about the prospect of a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah.Go to the full article >>
ICC delays arrest warrants process against PM, Gallant
The decision permits UK, other countries to oppose the jurisdiction.
The International Criminal Court pre-Trial Tribunal on Thursday postponed its decision-making process about whether it will allow ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: Iranian axis 'on the march to conquer the Middle East,' Lebanon on high alert
Tehran “is fighting us on a seven-front war: obviously, Hamas, Hezbollah as well as the Houthis, the militias in Iraq and Syria, the West Bank, and Iran itself,” says Netanyahu.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran sought to conquer the Middle East as the number of countries urging its citizens to leave Lebanon grew, amid heightened concern that the IDF-Hezbollah cross-border war would widen.Go to the full article >>
Israel seeking to create 5 km. 'dead zone' in southern Lebanon - report
The IDF denied it was creating a buffer zone. The IDF claimed it was only pushing back Hezbollah in order to prevent persistent attacks on Israeli residents of the North.
An investigation by the Financial Times has claimed that the IDF's operations in southern Lebanon are part of a plan to create a 5 km. "dead zone" on the border.Go to the full article >>
US readies plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon if situation escalates - report
The US is readying plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon should a war break out with Israel, according to an NBC report on Thursday, citing a former and three current US officials.Go to the full article >>
Fearing a third Lebanon War, Germany and Netherlands warn their citizens to leave country
Germany noted that air traffic might be halted in such a situation and if so, it might not be possible to leave.
Germany and the Netherlands followed Canada in urging their citizens to leave Lebanon, fearing that an all-out war could break out with Israel.Go to the full article >>
Smotrich: cabinet authorized 5 West Bank outposts, sanctions against PA
"The Security Cabinet authorized one outpost for every country that unilaterally recognized Palestine as a state in the last month," Smotrich said.
The Security Cabinet authorized five West Bank outposts and imposed further sanctions on the Palestinian Authority, according to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says