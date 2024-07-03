Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Security forces operate to vacate West Bank outpost

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 3, 2024 08:19

Security forces operated on Wednesday to vacate the West Bank outpost of Oz Zion, Army Radio reported.

Clashes ensued between the forces and residents of the area, according to the report. 

The Israeli Civil Administration subsequently released a statement which read, "Earlier on Wednesday, officers of the Civil Administration, accompanied by large border police forces and other units arrived in the area to carry out an enforcement activity against an illegal construction that was recently established at the Oz Zion outpost.

"The building was erected illegally on regulated private land in violation of the law and constitutes a security risk. The forces destroyed six building components on the spot and worked to demolish an access road to the locality," the statement added.

This a developing story.

Twenty five House Dems prepare to call on Biden to step aside
By REUTERS
07/03/2024 07:19 AM
Israel's IDF conducts airstrikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/03/2024 06:41 AM
Israel's IDF deployed to protect Palestinian drivers from stone throwers
By SHLOMI HELLER
07/02/2024 11:31 PM
Houthis claim attack on target in Haifa
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 11:27 PM
Mysterious package delivered to Israel PMO
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 10:23 PM
State Attorney requests criminal investigation into minister Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 10:00 PM
IDF enabling humanitarian pauses in the Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 09:49 PM
Turkey closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 09:15 PM
Biden to give first post-debate televised interview with ABC News
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 09:09 PM
Initial findings of military Oct. 7 probe presented to Halevi - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 08:56 PM
Vandalism of Jewish cemetery leaves community 'heartbroken'
By MICHAEL STARR
07/02/2024 08:40 PM
Meta allows the use of the word 'Shaheed' in its posts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 05:09 PM
Netanyahu responds to NYT report on disagreements with IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 05:00 PM
State Comptroller says he is considering reviewing Abu Salmiya's release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2024 04:50 PM
Trump to seek overturn of NY hush money conviction after immunity ruling
By REUTERS
07/02/2024 03:48 PM