Security forces operate to vacate West Bank outpost

Security forces operated on Wednesday to vacate the West Bank outpost of Oz Zion, Army Radio reported.

Clashes ensued between the forces and residents of the area, according to the report.

The Israeli Civil Administration subsequently released a statement which read, "Earlier on Wednesday, officers of the Civil Administration, accompanied by large border police forces and other units arrived in the area to carry out an enforcement activity against an illegal construction that was recently established at the Oz Zion outpost.

"The building was erected illegally on regulated private land in violation of the law and constitutes a security risk. The forces destroyed six building components on the spot and worked to demolish an access road to the locality," the statement added.

This a developing story.