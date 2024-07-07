IDF kills Hezbollah official deep in Lebanon, Hamas terrorist in UNRWA school
Hamas drops demand for ceasefire ahead of talks • Thousands rally for deal
UAV strikes vehicle in Baalbek, Lebanon, killing one - report
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) reportedly attacked a vehicle in the city of Baalbek, deep in Lebanon, Israeli media reported, citing the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news network.
KAN reported that so far, one individual had been killed in the attack.
Mossad warns Egypt no changes should be made to hostage deal, CIA chief heads to Qatar - report
David Barnea, head of the Mossad, conveyed to mediators during hostage talks in Qatar over the weekend that to proceed with a hostage deal, Hamas must agree to the outline it received and make no changes, Ynet reported Saturday.
Additionally, CIA head Bill Burns is expected to travel to Qatar this coming week to join hostage and ceasefire negotiations, Walla noted while quoting Israeli sources.
While in Qatar, Burns will reportedly hold a joint meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar, head of the Mossad, and head of Egyptian intelligence.
Thousands protest for hostage deal across country following Qatar talks
Protesters called for the return of their loved ones, and specifically dedicated their efforts to the women held by Hamas and fears that hostage women may be pregnant.
Thousands of protesters rallied and called for the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Saturday evening, Israeli media reported. Four people have also been arrested.
Most notably, there was a large protest in Tel Aviv that temporarily blocked traffic on the Ayalon Highway.
After several minutes, police dispersed the protest with the assistance of water cannons
'Like being reborn': Rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan's recorded message at hostage rally
"It's important that we reach a deal so that all the mothers can embrace their children and husbands, just as I hug my mother every morning now," Jan said.
Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity about a month ago, shared a recorded message that was played at a support rally for the families of hostages in Hostages Square on Saturday night.
"I am Almog Meir Jan. I was rescued from captivity in Gaza four weeks ago. The moment I arrived, so many people embraced me. I felt an endless amount of love. Returning felt like a new birthday for me, like being reborn. I truly hope that all the hostages in Gaza will experience this rebirth like I did," Jan's message started.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to say that I extend my condolences to the Zamora family for the loss of Arnon Zmora, who truly was a hero of Israel," he continued. Arnon Zamora was the Elite Yamam unit officer who was the only Israeli casualty during the operation to rescue Jan, as well as three other hostages. The operation was subsequently named Operation Arnon in his name.Go to the full article >>
IDF kills senior Hezbollah air defense official in targeted strike deep into Lebanon
Hezbollah terrorist Meitham Mustafa Altaar, who had significant knowledge of Hezbollah's air defense system, was eliminated on Saturday, the IDF announced.
The IDF conducted a strike against Altaar using an Israel Air Force aircraft in the Baalbek area in Lebanon.
Altaar also took part in the planning and executing of a variety of terrorist acts against Israel. He acquired his knowledge through his visits to Iran and assisted in strengthening Hezbollah with Iranian weapons.
The assassination constitutes another damage to the capabilities of Hezbollah's air defense system, the IDF noted.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating from UNRWA school in central Gaza Strip
Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck several terrorists operating in structures located in the area of UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.
The IDF noted they operated based on IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence.
They also noted that the location served as an operational infastructure and hideout from which attacks were carried out against IDF soldiers.
The IDF stated that prior to the strike, they carried out steps to mitigate risk to civilian harm, including use of precise aerial surveillance and intelligence.Go to the full article >>
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
The Israel Air Force struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and observation posts in the areas of Houla and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Saturday evening.
Additionally, IDF artillery fired throughout the day to remove threats in the areas of Yaroun, Maroun El Ras, and Blida.
