IDF kills Hezbollah official deep in Lebanon, Hamas terrorist in UNRWA school

Almog Meir Jan, a former hostage who was rescued in operation Arnon, speaks in a recorded message to a hostage rally in Tel Aviv, July 6, 2024. (HOSTAGES & MISSING FAMILIES FORUM)

Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued from Hamas captivity about a month ago, shared a recorded message that was played at a support rally for the families of hostages in Hostages Square on Saturday night.

"I am Almog Meir Jan. I was rescued from captivity in Gaza four weeks ago. The moment I arrived, so many people embraced me. I felt an endless amount of love. Returning felt like a new birthday for me, like being reborn. I truly hope that all the hostages in Gaza will experience this rebirth like I did," Jan's message started.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to say that I extend my condolences to the Zamora family for the loss of Arnon Zmora, who truly was a hero of Israel," he continued. Arnon Zamora was the Elite Yamam unit officer who was the only Israeli casualty during the operation to rescue Jan, as well as three other hostages. The operation was subsequently named Operation Arnon in his name.