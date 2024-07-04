Jerusalem Post
Courts arrest three individuals disguised as soldiers for murdering Nukhba terrorist on October 7

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Three civilians have been detained for disguising themselves as soldiers, and stealing IDF weaponry on October 7 and executing a Nukhba terrorist without due process, Israel Police announced Thursday. 

The three are suspected of involvement in crimes related to theft of IDF weaponry and causing the death of a Palestinian on October 7.

One individual remains in custody pending the completion of legal proceedings for the theft of IDF weaponry, while two were released today under restrictive conditions by the court. All three suspects are civilians and were not part of the security forces during the events.



