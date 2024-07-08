Israel-Hamas War day 276: IAF intercepts target from south, Hezbollah launches drones at Mt. Hermon
US military says four Houthi drones destroyed in past 24 hours
The US military's Central Command reported that in the past 24 hours, its forces destroyed two Houthi drones in Yemen, while partner forces destroyed two more over the Gulf of Aden. These actions were taken to protect US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels, ensuring safer international waters.
IAF successfully intercepts suspicious target heading towards Israel from Red Sea
An IAF fighter jet successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target heading towards Israeli territory from the Red Sea, the military stated overnight Monday. The target did not penetrate Israeli airspace, and no alerts were activated according to policy.
IDF Lieutenant in Rafah: Hamas is completely 'weary and demoralized'
IDF operations in Gaza dealt a significant blow to Hamas' military wing, leading to disbandment of units and destruction of infrastructure, influencing ceasefire negotiations.
Lieutenant Oriel Mashiach, commander of the Sabar Battalion in the Givati Brigade, shared insights with Maariv on Sunday about the combat operations in Rafah: "We are conducting very intense combat. Rafah is devoid of civilians, and what we see are the terrorists."
IDF targets Hamas infrastructure in central Gaza Strip
The IDF operated in the central Gaza Strip targeting Hamas. Later the IDF updated that a combat officer was critically wounded during combat.
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in Israel's Golan Heights
Israel has key surveillance, espionage and air defense installations on Mount Hermon where it overlooks the Syrian capital.
Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist group, claimed responsibility for launching a drone attack on Mount Hermon in Israel's Golan Heights, targeting a key surveillance center. This escalation follows ongoing conflict dynamics with Israel since October, heightening regional tensions.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says