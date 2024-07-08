Israeli troops operate in Gaza City UNRWA headquarters

IDF troops of the 99th Division operated in the Gaza City UNRWA headquarters, among other locations in the area, the military said on Monday.

Detention rooms in the area

The joint operation with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) began during the night, following intelligence information regarding the use of the area by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the existence of terror infrastructure in the area, among which were detention and investigation rooms. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF noted that in the past, troops had operated in the area and had arrested and killed many Hamas terrorists. Forces had also demolished an underground route that passed under the facility.

The military also said that from the outset of the operation, it had alerted civilians regarding the operation in the area and would open an exit route to enable the evacuation of uninvolved civilians.