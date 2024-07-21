Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen, IDF solider severely wounded in Gaza combat

IDF soldiers operating in Gaza City in the Gaza Strip, July 20, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The combat teams of the 3rd Brigade, the 8th Brigade, the Commando Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated under the command of the 99th Division in the heart of Gaza City, the IDF stated Saturday.

IDF soldiers raided Hamas infrastructure used for building up terror operations located inside UNRWA headquarters and also carried out additional searches in the area, the IDF noted.

During operations, with intelligence support, IDF soldiers raided buildings where Hamas terrorists were staying, including a building in a civilian neighborhood where Hamas terrorists were entrenched and a high-rise building in Gaza City.