Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen, IDF solider severely wounded in Gaza combat
Sirens sound in Eliat and the surrounding area • Gallant and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discuss Houthi attack • IDF jets target Houthi regime
150 terrorists eliminated: IDF battles terrorists, finds weapons in heart of Gaza City
The IDF operations were supported by intelligence, leading soldiers to raid buildings hosting Hamas terrorists and terror infrastructure in UNRWA headquarters.
The combat teams of the 3rd Brigade, the 8th Brigade, the Commando Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated under the command of the 99th Division in the heart of Gaza City, the IDF stated Saturday.
IDF soldiers raided Hamas infrastructure used for building up terror operations located inside UNRWA headquarters and also carried out additional searches in the area, the IDF noted.
The fire seen across the Middle East: Israeli officials, terror orgs. respond to strike in Yemen
The IDF strike was the first strike on Yemen's soil in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on Israel and the Red Sea, including a drone attack on Tel Aviv that killed one.
Israeli officials on Saturday evening responded to the confirmed IDF strike on the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, which struck Houthi military targets and energy infrastructures.
Smotrich and Levin refused to vote on Yemen attack, citing 'insufficient information'
The attack plan was approved during a four-hour political-security cabinet meeting, but the Israeli warplanes left for their destination before the meeting had finished.
IDF jets target Houthi regime in strike on Hodeidah energy infrastructure
Al-Masirah published footage showing the aftermath of strikes on the refinery, which the IDF later confirmed the strike.
IDF F-15, F-35, and other fighter jets carried out around ten airstrikes against Houthi military targets in the area of the Hodeidah Port in Yemen, according to a mix of IDF and foreign media reports Saturday evening.
Israel strikes Hezbollah ammunition depot in south Lebanon, sources say
Israeli strikes late on Saturday targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters.
The strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Lebanon's border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.
Eilat residents report sounds of explosions, IDF review finds no security concern
There were initial reports of explosions heard in Eilat, Israeli media reported on Saturday night, citing residents.
The IDF reviewed the claims and found that no projectiles were fired toward the area of the city, and no interceptor was launched.
"There is no indication of a security incident," the IDF said on Saturday night following their review.
Saudi not involved in targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, ministry of defense says
Saudi Arabia is not linked to or participating in targeting Hodeidah in Yemen, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Turki al-Malki said on Sunday.
Gallant and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discuss Houthi attack, Austin shows Israel support
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed Friday's Houthi drone attack on Tel Aviv on Friday and the Saturday Israeli strike on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, Israeli media reported on Saturday night.
IDF announces solider severely wounded in Gaza combat
The IDF announced on Sunday morning that a soldier from the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, was severely wounded on Saturday during combat in the Gaza Strip.
Rocket sirens sound in Eliat, missile intercepted
Rocket sirens sounded on Sunday morning in Eliat and the surrounding area.
The Municipality of Eilat announced that following the activated sirens, security officials in the area reported a successful intercept with the Arrow missile defense system.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says