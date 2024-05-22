IDF strikes several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon throughout Wednesday

IDF soldiers identified Hezbollah terrorists entering a military structure in the village of Meiss Ej Jabal in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, where then fighter jets struck the structure, the military stated.

Military structures of the Lebanese terrorist organization were also struck in Ayta ash Shab and observation posts in Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon.

Later that day, an explosive UAV crossed from Lebanon into Israel and fell into the northern area of Beit Hillel, where no casualties were reported.

In response, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah launchers and terror infrastructure once again in Ayta ash Shab. Jets also struck targets in the areas of Marwahin and Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon, the IDF added.