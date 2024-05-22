Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon throughout Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF soldiers identified Hezbollah terrorists entering a military structure in the village of Meiss Ej Jabal in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, where then fighter jets struck the structure, the military stated.

Military structures of the Lebanese terrorist organization were also struck in Ayta ash Shab and observation posts in Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon.

Later that day, an explosive UAV crossed from Lebanon into Israel and fell into the northern area of Beit Hillel, where no casualties were reported.

In response, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah launchers and terror infrastructure once again in Ayta ash Shab. Jets also struck targets in the areas of Marwahin and Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon, the IDF added.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Gov't postpones vote on plan to rehabilitate civilians from north Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 09:59 PM
Egypt warns it may withdraw from Gaza war mediation
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 09:42 PM
10 Palestinians killed in Jenin - Palestinian health ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 08:56 PM
White House's Sullivan briefed on Israeli plans to limit civilian harm
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:42 PM
Turkey's Erdogan welcomes decision to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 08:34 PM
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:58 PM
Poland says it backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:35 PM
US has ongoing conversation with Israel over weapons use, Blinken says
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:32 PM
Netanyahu: Palestinian evil must not be given to a country
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/22/2024 06:46 PM
EU countries agree to add 10 new subjects added to Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:41 PM
Islamic State claims attack on vehicle in Iraq which killed soldier
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:29 PM
Pennsylvania workplace shooting leaves two dead outside of Philadelphia
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:27 PM
Blinken says US-Saudi pacts could be 'weeks away' from completion
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:24 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addresses reservists in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 06:03 PM
Lapid: Israel agreeing to Saudi normalization helps Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 04:54 PM