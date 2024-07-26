Netanyahu meets, Biden and Harris; senior Hamas official dies in prison

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the ongoing war, July 25, 2024. (Social Media)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally thanked US President Joe Biden for his half-a-century of support for the Jewish state when the two men met Thursday afternoon in the Oval Office in Washington.

“We’ve known each other for 40 years, and you’ve known every Israeli Prime Minister for 50 years since Golda Meir,” Netanyahu told Biden as they sat next to each other in chairs in the Oval Office surrounded by dozens of reporters.

“From a proud Israeli Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for fifty years of public service and fifty years of support for the state of Israel.

“I look forward to our discussion with you today and working with you in the months ahead on critical issues,” Netanyahu said.

Biden issued only one short line, recalling his first meeting with former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, with Yitzhak Rabin, before he replaced her.

A note signed by PM Benjamin Netanyahu to US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the White House, July 25, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Netanyahu entered the White House driveway in a black limonene with an American and Israeli flag on top of it, on a cloudy and muggy day in Washington, interspersed with raindrops.

He was the first foreign leader and, indeed, one of the first visitors Biden has hosted since he announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Wednesday night.

Netanyahu had known Biden for over four decades, having met him while serving as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

Biden had once famously given him a photograph, writing on the back “Bibi I love you, but I don’t agree with a damn thing you say.”

It has often been used to describe a relationship of affection and political discord, given that it is often speculated that Netanyahu would be a Republican if he were an American politician and Biden is a staunch Democrat.

Not without differences

The policy disagreements between them have marked the last two years, with Biden refusing to invite Netanyahu to the White House for the previous two years. This was first due to his opposition to Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan, then due to his frustration with Netanyahu over his choice of governmental partners and his opposition to some of the steps Israel has been taking regarding the Gaza war.

Only after Netanyahu was invited to address a joint session of Congress — an event that happened Wednesday — was he given a White House audience.

But the nature of the meeting changed in light of presidential politics. It became first and foremost a moment for Netanyahu to thank Biden and reflect on the legacy of a President who has always described himself as a Christian Zionist.

Biden flew to Israel in October at the start of the war and has given Israel a strong supportive umbrella by which to conduct the Gaza war, both through diplomatic support on the international stage and with military support.

He also created a security umbrella of five armies — the US, Israel, Jordan, France, and Great Britain — which could operate to combat attacks against the Jewish state from Iran.

Biden has also personally helped lead a negotiation process to secure the release of the remaining 115 hostages in Gaza.

Thursday’s meeting with Netanyahu takes place as the US and Israeli public have begun bidding Biden farewell as he steps off the international stage this coming half-year.

It will also likely be the last Biden will hold with Netanyahu while he is in office.

It was initially set for Monday, then canceled due to Biden’s bout with COVID, and then set for Thursday, one day after his Congressional speech.

Netanyahu is also expected to meet later in the day with Vice President Kamal Harris, who is campaigning for the presidency on behalf of the Democratic Party. This will be an opportunity for the two to strengthen their ties, an important step should Harris take office.

Netanyahu will also visit Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida on Friday before returning to Washington, where he will spend the Sabbath. He will then fly back to Israel on Saturday night.

Trump called for a quick end to its war with Hamas and a return of the hostages, adding that Israel has to better manage its "public relations,” in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

He also criticized those who protested the Israeli prime minister's speech to the U.S. Congress, calling for a one-year jail sentence for desecrating the U.S. flag.

Reuters contributed to this report.