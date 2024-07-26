Jerusalem Post
Sirens sound in Ashkelon for first time in a month, no injuries reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Sirens sounded in Ashkelon for the first time in months with no injuries reported according to Israeli media.

Three rockets were fired at Ashkelon from the Gaza Strip, with one being intercepted and two falling in an open area.

Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the first time that sirens have been heard in Ashkelon in more than a month; the last time rockets were fired at the city was on June 24.



