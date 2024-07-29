Erdogan issues veiled threat to Israel, 12th Majdal Shams victim announced
BBC receives backlash for coverage on Majdal Shams attack • US condemns 'horrific' attack on Druze town
Hezbollah renews threat against Israel, US interests as threat of escalation hangs
The Hezbollah spokesperson, Jaafar Husseini, threatened Israel, stating that if it dares to alter the situation, "the new rules" will be to Israel's detriment, according to reports on Arab networks on Monday night.
IDF conducts heavy artillery fire on multiple targets in Lebanon - report
'Unimaginable pain': World Jewish Congress condemns Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams Druze village
WJC President Ronald Lauder condemned the Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams, expressed solidarity with the Druze community, and called for justice.
The World Jewish Congress (WJC), representing Jewish communities in over 100 countries, issued a statement condemning the recent attack on the Druze community in Majdal Shams. In a heartfelt letter addressed to Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, WJC President Ronald S. Lauder expressed deep sorrow and solidarity following the tragic incident.
This condemnation came in the wake of a heinous attack that took place on the evening of July 27, 2024. Hezbollah launched an Iranian-made rocket towards the northern town of Majdal Shams, striking a soccer field near a playground. The attack resulted in the deaths of 12 children and teenagers, aged between 10 and 20, and left at least 19 others wounded.
The scenes from Hezbollah's attack on Majdal Shams are heart-wrenching. Twelve young lives were brutally taken and countless others forever altered.
Under stress of war, Israel’s reptilian population suffers, TAU study finds
Lizard’s blood after military jet flyovers had higher levels of ketone and corticosterone.
While many publications have focused on the human impact of Hamas’s October 7 attacks, and the ongoing hostage situation, Hezbollah’s continued rocket barrages and the economic consequences of the Houthis maritime attacks, a new Tel Aviv University study has found that Israeli wildlife is also suffering.
The peer-reviewed Israeli study, published in the esteemed journal Ecology, chronicled the various ways that the war has impacted both domestic and wild animals.
UK's Starmer says 'immediate steps' needed towards Gaza ceasefire
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Israel's President Isaac Herzog that there needed to be "immediate steps" towards a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.
"The Prime Minister said there must be immediate steps towards a ceasefire, so that hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can get in for those in desperate need," Starmer's office said in a statement.
"The Prime Minister reiterated his ongoing support for Israel's right to self-defense in accordance with international law," the statement added.
'This guy is totally nuts': Israeli, world leaders condemn Erdogan's threat to enter Israel
Following Erdogan's remarks, Israeli and Dutch leaders criticized him on social media, with some calling for NATO action and condemnation.
Following what could seem like a threat by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where he implied Turkey would enter Israel like the country had done with others in the past, politicians began expressing their condemnations on the matter over social media.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.
ארדואן הולך בדרכו של סדאם חוסיין ומאיים לתקוף את ישראל. רק שיזכור מה קרה שם ואיך זה הסתיים.@RTErdogan pic.twitter.com/6GykLtLoh4
Harris' support for Israel ‘ironclad’ after attack on Golan Heights
US Vice President Kamala Harris' support for Israel's security is "ironclad," her national security adviser Phil Gordon said on Sunday, adding that she has been briefed and is closely monitoring a rocket attack on a football ground in the Golan Heights.
“The Vice President has been briefed and is closely monitoring Hezbollah’s horrific attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel yesterday which killed a number of children and teenagers. She condemns this horrific attack and mourns for all those killed and wounded.
Gajafara Ibrahim, 11, confirmed killed in Majdal Shams attack
11-year-old Gjafara Ibrahim was confirmed killed in a Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams, local teen friend recounts “horrifying” experience.
Gajafara Ibrahim, age 11, was confirmed as the 12th child killed by Saturday’s Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
After being reported missing for over 30 hours, according to the reports, Ibrahim’s family was informed Ibrahim was killed on Saturday at the soccer field at the Druze village in the Upper Galilee.
US, France scramble to stop Hezbollah attack sparking larger Lebanon war
Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting late Sunday night at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, following security consultations.
The United States and France scrambled on Sunday to prevent the sparking of a third Lebanon war after the Hezbollah attack that killed 12 Druze children in the Golan Heights village of Majdal Shams on Saturday. Israel stood poised to respond militarily.
“We have been in continuous discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the horrific attack yesterday,” US National Security Council spokesperson Adriane Watson stated.
The United States “is working on a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line that will end all attacks once and for all and allow citizens on both sides of the border to return safely to their homes.”
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says