Erdogan issues veiled threat to Israel, 12th Majdal Shams victim announced

(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The Hezbollah spokesperson, Jaafar Husseini, threatened Israel, stating that if it dares to alter the situation, "the new rules" will be to Israel's detriment, according to reports on Arab networks on Monday night.

Husseini further stated, "If the [Zionist] entity dares to increase the intensity of operations on either side of the axis, the new engagement rules will not be in its favor." He added, "Any Israeli [operation] will not be in the interest of its evil sponsor - America."