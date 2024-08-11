No fly order issued above Iran, IDF eliminates Hamas commander al-Sousi
World continues to react to Saturday strike against Hamas HQ embedded in Gaza school • Israel awaits an attack by Iran
The severe medical conditions of released children, women hostages - report
For the first time, the experts report on the clinical characteristics of 26 children and women released from Hamas captivity.
The horrific injuries inflicted by the Hamas terrorists on the Israeli hostages have now been documented in medical literature, according to a first published Maariv report on Sunday morning. Schneider Children's Hospital experts summarized the unfathomable medical findings of the abducted women and children who came to them for treatment after the first hostage release.
In the report, published by Maariv for the first time, the experts report on the clinical characteristics of 26 children and women who were released from Hamas captivity following the Hamas attack on October 7.Go to the full article >>
NOTAM (no fly) order issued for Tehran until 14 August due to 'gun firing exercises'
According to the alert, gun firing exercises will occur from ground level up to 10,000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL).
Iran has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) for scheduled gun firing exercise in the airspace over Tehran until August 14, the US Defense Internet NOTAM service reported on Saturday night.
The no flight order covers the OID29 area of Tehran, which is near Iran's Nojeh air base in Hamadan.
The gun firing exercises are to take place from August 11 to August 14, 2024, between 04:30 and 14:30 UTC each day.Go to the full article >>
Erdogan asks Ethiopian Prime Minister to support Gaza, Palestinian cause
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to lend his support to Gaza in a call to address the two countries' bilateral ties, the Presidents official X account reported on Saturday night.
President Erdogan said that the relations between Ethiopia and Turkey were becoming stronger, and stressed that Turkey was doing what it could to end tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, the statement added.
Referring to Israel's "genocide in Gaza," President Erdogan said that Ethiopia "supporting the Palestinian cause would contribute to the international community’s efforts for a lasting peace."Go to the full article >>
Iran attack on Israel could last 3-4 days, will come by 'surprise' - report
"Iran's response to this crime of the Zionist regime will be definitive and there is no doubt about it."
"Iran's aerial operations against Israel could last three to four days," said Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, Iran International reported on Saturday night, citing an interview published by 'Iran Watch.'
Ardestani reportedly told Iran Watch that Iran "is certainly prepared for the consequences of such an attack and will be ready for any subsequent developments." He added that the Iranian response would "be carried out by surprise and may even last three to four days."
He told the interviewer that "bloodshed would be carried out" to avenge Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran while attending the inauguration of new Iranian president Pezeshkian.Go to the full article >>
Biden to Iran: 'Don't'
US President Biden was asked by reporters what his message was to Iran as he left church on Saturday night.
"Don't" was his response.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says