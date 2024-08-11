No fly order issued above Iran, IDF eliminates Hamas commander al-Sousi

An Israeli hostage and her daughter are seen hugging an IDF officer amid their release from Hamas captivity on November 24, 2023 (photo credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

The horrific injuries inflicted by the Hamas terrorists on the Israeli hostages have now been documented in medical literature, according to a first published Maariv report on Sunday morning. Schneider Children's Hospital experts summarized the unfathomable medical findings of the abducted women and children who came to them for treatment after the first hostage release.

In the report, published by Maariv for the first time, the experts report on the clinical characteristics of 26 children and women who were released from Hamas captivity following the Hamas attack on October 7.