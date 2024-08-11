Jerusalem Post
Barghouti accuses Israel of lying about terrorists eliminated in Saturday strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Mustafa Barghouti, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, claimed on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that the IDF was being dishonest about the 19 terrorists eliminated on Saturday during a strike on a Hamas HQ embedded in a Gazan school.

“Exposing the lies of the Israeli army: Among the names of what the Israeli army claimed were Hamas fighters in the Tabein school that was bombarded yesterday were Muntaser Daher and yousef al Wadia,” Barghouti wrote. “It turned out that both of these people were already killed by the Israeli army in a completely different place 24 hours before the bombardment of Altabein School where 100 Palestinian civilians were killed. 

“Other names on the Israeli list were names of children who could not be fighters.”

Barghouti did not cite the source of his claims but included screenshots of Facebook posts.

