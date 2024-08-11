Iran's President Masoud Pereshkian nominates new ministers in Iranian parliament

Abbas Araghchi was nominated on Sunday as Iran's foreign minister by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's parliament speaker announced live on the Student News Network.

Abbas Araghchi is a seasoned pragmatist diplomat who was chief negotiator in nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers from 2013 to 2021.

He has served as Iran's ambassador to Turkey and Japan, and held the role of deputy foreign minister for Asia-Pacific for two years before becoming spokesperson of the ministry in 2013 for a short period.

When Mohammad Javad Zarif was foreign minister, Araghchi was the second most influential official at the foreign ministry and held roles like deputy for legal and international affairs and deputy for political affairs.

He holds a PhD in Political Thought from the University of Kent. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, attend an endorsement ceremony in Tehran, Iran, July 28, 2024. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran's president nominates Mohsen Paknezhad as oil minister

Mohsen Paknezhad has been nominated on Sunday as Iran's oil minister by Pezeshkian, Iran's parliament speaker announced live on the Student News Network.

Paknezhad served as Deputy Minister of Oil for the supervision of hydrocarbon resources from 2018 to 2021.

From 2000 to 2007, Paknezhad was also a member of the board of directors of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company. From 2005 to 2007, he was the Planning Manager of the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, and from then until 2013, he served as the Deputy Director of Integrated Planning at the National Iranian Oil Company, according to the Ministry of Oil's Shana news network.

Paknezhad holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tehran and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology.