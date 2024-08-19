Hostages in Gaza still in the minds of Israelis as they celebrate Tu B'Av
IDF operates in the West Bank to find fleeing terrorist from Sunday Kedumim terror attack • BBC praises Imam who supported Hamas attack on Israel
Niece of captive peace activist Gadi Moses urges Israel to secure hostage deal - interview
Efrat Machikawa, niece of captive Gadi Moses, powerfully pleas for a hostage deal, challenges Israel to restore its moral compass, and honors her uncle’s enduring legacy.
Gadi Moses, who recently turned 80 in Hamas captivity in Gaza, is an internationally renowned agronomist with expertise in wastewater management and field crops. He is also a dedicated peace activist, a cherished father of three, and a beloved grandfather of 12.
On October 7, Gadi was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community where one in four residents were either brutally murdered or violently kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.Go to the full article >>
US CENTCOM says it destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday its forces successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.Go to the full article >>
Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf urges emergency action on Jordan border to combat infiltration
Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf urgently demands action on increased infiltration from Jordan, citing severe security threats and Iranian activity.
The Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf had urgently contacted Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, demanding an emergency government meeting on the issue of mass infiltration from Jordan.
In a letter, the minister cites a Maariv investigative report, which highlights related data. In recent months, over 4,000 infiltrators crossed the unsecured border with Jordan and entered Israel.Go to the full article >>
BBC praises Imam who supported Hamas attack on Israel
Al-Haddad has a history of making inflammatory remarks. He published a post of Facebook supporting the Palestinian cause.
A highly extreme Muslim imam, praised by the BBC as a "highly respected," religious leader has sparked outrage for supporting the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel while also making inflammatory statements in a recent interview.Go to the full article >>
State attorney recommends criminal investigation against Eyal Golan for calling to ‘wipe out Gaza’
Eyal Golan, a prominent Israeli singer, faces potential criminal investigation for incitement to violence after controversial Gaza comments.
Eyal Golan, one of Israel's most prominent singers, is at the center of a new controversy.
The State Attorney, Amit Aisman, has recommended launching a criminal investigation against Golan on suspicion of incitement to violence against the residents of Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Gaza's polio vaccination rate hits 90% with 282,000 vials distributed
In addition to vaccinating the civilian population in Gaza, in late July, the IDF began a broad vaccination operation for all the regular and reserve soldiers in the Gaza Strip.
Approximately 90% of Gaza’s population had been vaccinated against polio during the first quarter of 2024, IDF International Spokesperson Nadav Shoshani posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
According to Shoshani, who cited the World Health Organization (WHO), a significant majority of civilians in the Gaza Strip were vaccinated against the highly infectious viral disease which mainly affects children and spreads through contaminated food, water, or contact with an infected person.Go to the full article >>
'Not giving up, still possible,' Biden reiterates commitment to hostages release deal
US President Joe Biden said on Monday in response to a reporter's question that negotiations for a deal to release hostages and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza are still ongoing.Go to the full article >>
Gaza hostage's partner marks Tu B'Av with video of her sitting across from his poster
"Ziv will not be able to celebrate with her partner Eliyah who is currently being held hostage in Gaza," the post said. "This Tu B’av so many of our hearts are broken."
The State of Israel X, formerly Twitter, account posted a video on Sunday that had the hostage poster of Eliya Cohen, still held in Gaza, on a chair at the end of one side of the table, and Cohen's girlfriend Ziv on the other side while at the Tel Aviv Promenade.
The post marked Tu B’Av, the Jewish day of love, which began on Sunday at sundown.Go to the full article >>
IDF operates in the West Bank to find fleeing terrorist from Sunday Kedumim terror attack - report
The IDF was operating on Monday overnight in the Kalkilya area in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian media reports following the terror attack in Kedumim on Sunday where Gideon Peri was killed.Go to the full article >>
Scottish National Party removes parliament whip for saying war in Gaza doesn't amount to 'genocide'
Many politicians in Mason's party are among the most critical in Scotland of Israel's conduct in Gaza.
Scottish National Party (SNP) member John Mason was stripped of his party's whip after he posted that the war efforts by the IDF in Gaza do not constitute genocide, multiple sources reported on Saturday.
Many politicians in Mason's party are among the most critical in Scotland of Israel's conduct in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says