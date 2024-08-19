Hostages in Gaza still in the minds of Israelis as they celebrate Tu B'Av

Efrat Machikawa with a picture of Gadi Moses. (photo credit: MEDIA LINE)

Gadi Moses, who recently turned 80 in Hamas captivity in Gaza, is an internationally renowned agronomist with expertise in wastewater management and field crops. He is also a dedicated peace activist, a cherished father of three, and a beloved grandfather of 12.

On October 7, Gadi was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community where one in four residents were either brutally murdered or violently kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.