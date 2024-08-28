IDF rescues Israeli-Bedouin hostage, IDF announces death of St.-Sgt. Amit Friedman in southern Gaza
conducts extensive counterterrorism op. in Jenin, Tulkarm • Israeli airstrike hits military equipment in northeast Lebanon • Qatari PM speaks to US envoy McGurk on Gaza hostages
IDF announces death of Staff Sargeant Amit Friedman, 19
Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Amit Friedman,19, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF reported early Wednesday morning.Go to the full article >>
Qatari PM speaks to US envoy McGurk on Gaza hostages after Iran visit
Qatari PM Al Thani met with US envoy McGurk to discuss Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations following his Tehran visit.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani met with US special envoy Brett McGurk about Gaza hostages and regional issues after he visited Tehran on Monday, a US official confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.
“Topics included the ceasefire and hostage release deal, as well as regional issues following the Prime Minister's visit to Iran,” the official said of the Tuesday meeting in Doha.Go to the full article >>
IDF rescues Israeli-Bedouin hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Hamas captivity in southern Gaza
The IDF said they had already gathered some intelligence from Alkadi, both in the field and at Soroka Medical Center.
The IDF and the Shin Bet on Tuesday early afternoon rescued Israeli-Bedouin hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was held by Hamas since October 7 from Mivtachim in the South, from a tunnel in Rafah.Go to the full article >>
IDF conducts extensive counterterrorism operations in Jenin, Tulkarm
Previously in Tulkarm, the IDF killed five in a drone strike on a terror operations room in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp on Monday, the military stated.
Israeli security forces have begun an extensive counterterrorism operation in both Jenin and Tulkarm in the West Bank, the military reported early Wednesday morning. The IDF, in collaboration with Shin Bet, entered Jenin accompanied by armed helicopters and drones, KAN News reported.
The Palestinian Health Ministry has declared three dead as a result of IDF fire in the Jenin refugee camp, according to Israeli media. There were also casualties from IDF fire in the Al-Far'a refugee camp in the city of Tubas, where two more terrorists were killed, Walla reported.Go to the full article >>
Israeli air strike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, security source says
An Israeli airstrike struck a pickup truck carrying military equipment in northeast Lebanon, amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.
An Israeli air strike hit a pickup truck traveling in northeast Lebanon late on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters, with one of the sources saying it carried military equipment.
The two sources said the strike hit a pickup near Chaat, a remote area of Lebanon near the Syrian border, but that the driver survived.Go to the full article >>
How the IDF coordinates combat on the northern front: An insider's look
This room receives numerous reports daily. While the main challenge used to be finding intelligence, the challenges look completely different at this point in the war.
The northern district’s central command is deep underground and receives a significant volume of intelligence to direct and manage IDF operations in the north. It is led by Brigadier General (Brig.-Gen.) (res.) Benny Mehr. The IDF explored his command center to understand how combat is controlled from a distance, the military reported.Go to the full article >>
Israeli negotiating team to head to Doha for Gaza hostage talks
The US has hoped that a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, would a wider IDF war with Hezbollah and would thwart a direct Iranian war with Israel.
A professional-level team of Israeli negotiators is expected to head to Doha on Wednesday to continue talks for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal in the aftermath of the dramatic rescue of one of the captives Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, during an IDF operation in the tunnels.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 109 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says