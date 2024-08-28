IDF rescues Israeli-Bedouin hostage, IDF announces death of St.-Sgt. Amit Friedman in southern Gaza

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani makes statements to the media with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Doha, Qatar, October 13, 2023. (photo credit: Jacquelyn Martin/Reuters)

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani met with US special envoy Brett McGurk about Gaza hostages and regional issues after he visited Tehran on Monday, a US official confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

“Topics included the ceasefire and hostage release deal, as well as regional issues following the Prime Minister's visit to Iran,” the official said of the Tuesday meeting in Doha.