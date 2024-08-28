Live Updates
IDF rescues Israeli-Bedouin hostage, IDF announces death of St.-Sgt. Amit Friedman in southern Gaza

conducts extensive counterterrorism op. in Jenin, Tulkarm • Israeli airstrike hits military equipment in northeast Lebanon • Qatari PM speaks to US envoy McGurk on Gaza hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in Jenin, the West Bank, August 6, 2024.
IDF soldiers operate in Jenin, the West Bank, August 6, 2024.
IDF announces death of Staff Sargeant Amit Friedman, 19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF announces St.-Sgt. Amit Friedman fell in combat in the Gaza Strip, August 28, 2024.
IDF announces St.-Sgt. Amit Friedman fell in combat in the Gaza Strip, August 28, 2024.
Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Amit Friedman,19, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF reported early Wednesday morning.

Qatari PM speaks to US envoy McGurk on Gaza hostages after Iran visit

Qatari PM Al Thani met with US envoy McGurk to discuss Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations following his Tehran visit.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani makes statements to the media with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Doha, Qatar, October 13, 2023.
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani makes statements to the media with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Doha, Qatar, October 13, 2023.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani met with US special envoy Brett McGurk about Gaza hostages and regional issues after he visited Tehran on Monday, a US official confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

“Topics included the ceasefire and hostage release deal, as well as regional issues following the Prime Minister's visit to Iran,” the official said of the Tuesday meeting in Doha.

IDF rescues Israeli-Bedouin hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi from Hamas captivity in southern Gaza

The IDF said they had already gathered some intelligence from Alkadi, both in the field and at Soroka Medical Center.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi arrives via IDF helicopter to Soroka Medical center.
Rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi arrives via IDF helicopter to Soroka Medical center.
The IDF and the Shin Bet on Tuesday early afternoon rescued Israeli-Bedouin hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was held by Hamas since October 7 from Mivtachim in the South, from a tunnel in Rafah.

IDF conducts extensive counterterrorism operations in Jenin, Tulkarm

Previously in Tulkarm, the IDF killed five in a drone strike on a terror operations room in the Nur al-Shams refugee camp on Monday, the military stated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF counterterror operation in Jenin August 6, 2024
IDF counterterror operation in Jenin August 6, 2024
Israeli security forces have begun an extensive counterterrorism operation in both Jenin and Tulkarm in the West Bank, the military reported early Wednesday morning. The IDF, in collaboration with Shin Bet, entered Jenin accompanied by armed helicopters and drones, KAN News reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has declared three dead as a result of IDF fire in the Jenin refugee camp, according to Israeli media. There were also casualties from IDF fire in the Al-Far'a refugee camp in the city of Tubas, where two more terrorists were killed, Walla reported.

Israeli air strike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, security source says

An Israeli airstrike struck a pickup truck carrying military equipment in northeast Lebanon, amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.

By REUTERS
An explosion takes place as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Zibqin, Lebanon, August 25, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video.
An explosion takes place as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Zibqin, Lebanon, August 25, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video.
An Israeli air strike hit a pickup truck traveling in northeast Lebanon late on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters, with one of the sources saying it carried military equipment.

The two sources said the strike hit a pickup near Chaat, a remote area of Lebanon near the Syrian border, but that the driver survived.

How the IDF coordinates combat on the northern front: An insider's look

This room receives numerous reports daily. While the main challenge used to be finding intelligence, the challenges look completely different at this point in the war. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF Northern Command center, August 28, 2024.
IDF Northern Command center, August 28, 2024.
The northern district’s central command is deep underground and receives a significant volume of intelligence to direct and manage IDF operations in the north. It is led by Brigadier General (Brig.-Gen.) (res.) Benny Mehr. The IDF explored his command center to understand how combat is controlled from a distance, the military reported. 

Israeli negotiating team to head to Doha for Gaza hostage talks

The US has hoped that a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, would a wider IDF war with Hezbollah and would thwart a direct Iranian war with Israel.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen with Mossad director David Barnea as part of the war cabinet on November 19, 2023
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen with Mossad director David Barnea as part of the war cabinet on November 19, 2023
A professional-level team of Israeli negotiators is expected to head to Doha on Wednesday to continue talks for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal in the aftermath of the dramatic rescue of one of the captives Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, during an IDF operation in the tunnels.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 109 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says