Sirens sound in Israel's North, Netanyahu to meet with Hochstein for solution to Hezbollah conflict
Hamas official says Sinwar will soon send message • IDF intercepts Houthi 'hypersonic' missile • Netanyahu says Israel to exact a heavy price from Houthis
Gallant tells Austin 'opportunity for diplomatic solution in North is fleeting'
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed the situation in Israel's North in a Monday phone call with his American counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Israeli media reported.Go to the full article >>
Hamas official: Yahya Sinwar will soon send message to 'Palestinian people and world' - report
Hamas official Osama Hamdan claimed on Monday that the head of the terror group, Yahya Sinwar, whose whereabouts are unknown, will soon send a direct message to the people of Palestine and the world, the Hezbollah-run Lebanese news channel Al Manar published on their official Telegram.
"There will be a direct message from Yahya Sinwar to the Palestinian people and the world, and they will hear it soon," the statement said.Go to the full article >>
Situation in North can’t continue, Netanyahu says ahead of Hochstein visit
Amos Hochstein is expected to meet Israeli leaders in a push to find a diplomatic solution to the IDF-Hezbollah conflict.
The cross-border violence between the IDF and Hezbollah in the North of the country “cannot continue,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of a meeting with US special envoy Amos Hochstein on Monday.
What is needed, Netanyahu said at the weekly government meeting, is “a change in the balance of forces on our northern border.” He also pledged to restore safety to that area so that the more than 60,000 residents of the border communities evacuated in October can return home.Go to the full article >>
Houthi's ballistic missile fired toward Israel is not hypersonic, IDF says
The IDF will now probe why the interceptor impact only caused the missile to break up and did not completely destroy it.
The ballistic missile fired by Yemen at Israel at 6:21 a.m. on Sunday morning was not a hypersonic missile as the Houthis have claimed, the IDF said Tuesday night.
Further, the IDF said that the missile was not an especially new advanced kind of maneuvering missile that could outwit Israel's air defense systems.Go to the full article >>
Houthis claim ‘hypersonic’ missile used in Israel attack. What are hypersonic missiles? - explainer
The key claim of the missile being “hypersonic” is important to discuss because many countries and now even terrorist groups are claiming “hypersonic” capabilities.
The Iranian-backed Houthi group claimed on Sunday to have launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel. While there is no evidence that the claim is accurate, it is clear the Houthis managed to reach Israel with a missile. Its flight path is not known, nor the particulars of its speed, but the Houthis claimed it flew 2,040 km. in 11.5 minutes.
The key claim of the missile being “hypersonic” is noteworthy because many countries – and now even terrorist groups – are claiming “hypersonic” capabilities.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: Israel to exact heavy price from Houthis for attack
PM: "We are in a multi-front campaign against Iran's evil axis that strives to destroy us. Anyone who attacks us will not escape."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to exact a heavy price from the Houthis for its missile attack against central Israel on Sunday.
“This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory,” Netanyahu told his government during its weekly meeting.
“They should have known by now that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us,” he stated.Go to the full article >>
Israeli flyer calling for evacuation of Lebanon village unauthorized by IDF
The initiative had been reportedly taken by a local brigade of the IDF Northern Command.
It was reported that the IDF Brigade commander for Unit 769 issued evacuation orders on Sunday for that small village of typically a few hundred residents.
IDF sources said that the commander had acted on his own and was being investigated.Go to the full article >>
Houthis say 'new hypersonic ballistic missile' launched at Israel, vows more attacks
The Iranian proxy group claimed that "Israel should anticipate more attacks in the weeks leading up" to the October 7 massacre.
Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack that reached central Israel for the first time on Sunday, saying the group employed a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" in a "specific military operation" targeting the Tel Aviv area, in a statement from the group's military spokesperson.
The Iranian proxy falsely added that Israel had failed to intercept the missile. While the IDF's Arrow system failed to bring the missile down before entering Israeli airspace, it did ultimately intercept it.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says