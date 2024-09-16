Sirens sound in Israel's North, Netanyahu to meet with Hochstein for solution to Hezbollah conflict

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hamas official Osama Hamdan claimed on Monday that the head of the terror group, Yahya Sinwar, whose whereabouts are unknown, will soon send a direct message to the people of Palestine and the world, the Hezbollah-run Lebanese news channel Al Manar published on their official Telegram.

"There will be a direct message from Yahya Sinwar to the Palestinian people and the world, and they will hear it soon," the statement said.