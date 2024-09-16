Live Updates
Sirens sound in Israel's North, Netanyahu to meet with Hochstein for solution to Hezbollah conflict

Hamas official says Sinwar will soon send message • IDF intercepts Houthi 'hypersonic' missile • Netanyahu says Israel to exact a heavy price from Houthis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in Tel al-Sultan, September 14, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in Tel al-Sultan, September 14, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Gallant tells Austin 'opportunity for diplomatic solution in North is fleeting'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed the situation in Israel's North in a Monday phone call with his American counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Israeli media reported.  

Hamas official: Yahya Sinwar will soon send message to 'Palestinian people and world' - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hamas official Osama Hamdan claimed on Monday that the head of the terror group, Yahya Sinwar, whose whereabouts are unknown, will soon send a direct message to the people of Palestine and the world, the Hezbollah-run Lebanese news channel Al Manar published on their official Telegram.

"There will be a direct message from Yahya Sinwar to the Palestinian people and the world, and they will hear it soon," the statement said.

Situation in North can’t continue, Netanyahu says ahead of Hochstein visit 

Amos Hochstein is expected to meet Israeli leaders in a push to find a diplomatic solution to the IDF-Hezbollah conflict.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
View of Kiryat Shmona entrance sign that was burned in a fire, June 4, 2024 (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)
View of Kiryat Shmona entrance sign that was burned in a fire, June 4, 2024
(photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

The cross-border violence between the IDF and Hezbollah in the North of the country “cannot continue,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of a meeting with US special envoy Amos Hochstein on Monday.

What is needed, Netanyahu said at the weekly government meeting, is “a change in the balance of forces on our northern border.” He also pledged to restore safety to that area so that the more than 60,000 residents of the border communities evacuated in October can return home.

Houthi's ballistic missile fired toward Israel is not hypersonic, IDF says

The IDF will now probe why the interceptor impact only caused the missile to break up and did not completely destroy it.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2024. (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)
Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen September 6, 2024.
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

The ballistic missile fired by Yemen at Israel at 6:21 a.m. on Sunday morning was not a hypersonic missile as the Houthis have claimed, the IDF said Tuesday night.

Further, the IDF said that the missile was not an especially new advanced kind of maneuvering missile that could outwit Israel's air defense systems.

Houthis claim ‘hypersonic’ missile used in Israel attack. What are hypersonic missiles? - explainer

The key claim of the missile being “hypersonic” is important to discuss because many countries and now even terrorist groups are claiming “hypersonic” capabilities.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Police at the site where a Ballistic missile fired from Yemen, hit an open area near Moshav Kfar Daniel, September 15, 2024. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Police at the site where a Ballistic missile fired from Yemen, hit an open area near Moshav Kfar Daniel, September 15, 2024.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

The Iranian-backed Houthi group claimed on Sunday to have launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel. While there is no evidence that the claim is accurate, it is clear the Houthis managed to reach Israel with a missile. Its flight path is not known, nor the particulars of its speed, but the Houthis claimed it flew 2,040 km. in 11.5 minutes.

The key claim of the missile being “hypersonic” is noteworthy because many countries – and now even terrorist groups – are claiming “hypersonic” capabilities.

Netanyahu: Israel to exact heavy price from Houthis for attack

PM: "We are in a multi-front campaign against Iran's evil axis that strives to destroy us. Anyone who attacks us will not escape."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outside his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on September 9, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walking outside his office at the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem on September 9, 2024.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to exact a heavy price from the Houthis for its missile attack against central Israel on Sunday.

“This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory,” Netanyahu told his government during its weekly meeting. 

“They should have known by now that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us,” he stated.

Israeli flyer calling for evacuation of Lebanon village unauthorized by IDF

The initiative had been reportedly taken by a local brigade of the IDF Northern Command. 

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF calls for evacuation of southern Lebanese village. September 15, 2024. (photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
IDF calls for evacuation of southern Lebanese village. September 15, 2024.
(photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

It was reported that the IDF Brigade commander for Unit 769 issued evacuation orders on Sunday for that small village of typically a few hundred residents.

IDF sources said that the commander had acted on his own and was being investigated.

Houthis say 'new hypersonic ballistic missile' launched at Israel, vows more attacks

The Iranian proxy group claimed that "Israel should anticipate more attacks in the weeks leading up" to the October 7 massacre.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree speaks on the ballistic missile launched at Israel, September 15, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree speaks on the ballistic missile launched at Israel, September 15, 2024
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack that reached central Israel for the first time on Sunday, saying the group employed a "new hypersonic ballistic missile" in a "specific military operation" targeting the Tel Aviv area, in a statement from the group's military spokesperson.

The Iranian proxy falsely added that Israel had failed to intercept the missile. While the IDF's Arrow system failed to bring the missile down before entering Israeli airspace, it did ultimately intercept it.

