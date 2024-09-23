Jerusalem Post
Events in North amount to 'Third Lebanon War', official tells Ynet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A third Lebanon War has already begun in the wake of the significant IDF strikes against Hezbollah deep into Lebanon, a security official estimated on Monday in comments to Ynet.

"I don't think it's too early to refer to these events in the Northern as the 'Third Lebanon War,'" the official said.

The official told Ynet that in the early afternoon, the IDF will launch an attack "on a massive scale" in rural areas of Lebanon.

The source added that Hezbollah's possible response may be larger than previously.

"Hezbollah will certainly respond with large amounts of fire on northern Israel," added the source, "and possibly also on targets in Tel Aviv." 
 
Tiberias hospital transfers, moves patients underground
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:25 AM
Hebron resident convicted of triple murder and of ISIS membership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:20 AM
Rocket hits east of Lebanon's Byblos in new area - report
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 10:10 AM
IDF thwarts attempted terror attack in Beit Guvrin army base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:03 AM
China asks its citizens to leave Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:00 AM
IDF: 'We can neither confirm nor deny if Sinwar is alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:50 AM
Former CIA director: Israel pager attack 'a form of terrorism'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:46 AM
Home Front Command warns of heavy day of fighting against Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , BENJI RUBIN
09/23/2024 08:32 AM
IDF conducts extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AVI ASHKENAZI
09/23/2024 06:46 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Coquimbo in Chile, EMSC says
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:51 AM
Islamic resistance in Iraq says it targeted Israeli base with drones
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:27 AM
Teachers' Union secures salary improvements after successful negotiation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 01:11 AM
IDF officer lightly wounded after Hezbollah attacks Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 12:44 AM
The Security Cabinet will convene on Monday at Kirya military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 08:55 PM
Iran arrests 12 people for collaborating with Israel, SNN reports
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 07:59 PM