Events in North amount to 'Third Lebanon War', official tells Ynet

A third Lebanon War has already begun in the wake of the significant IDF strikes against Hezbollah deep into Lebanon, a security official estimated on Monday in comments to Ynet.

"I don't think it's too early to refer to these events in the Northern as the 'Third Lebanon War,'" the official said.

The official told Ynet that in the early afternoon, the IDF will launch an attack "on a massive scale" in rural areas of Lebanon.

The source added that Hezbollah's possible response may be larger than previously. "Hezbollah will certainly respond with large amounts of fire on northern Israel," added the source, "and possibly also on targets in Tel Aviv."