Rocket destroys house in Galilee, fires break out

A rocket fired from Lebanon directly hit a house in Givat Avni in the Lower Galilee, according to Israeli media on Monday.

Israel Fire and Rescue teams said they arrived at the scene and cut off energy sources to prevent a fire from developing in the building.

Despite the fall, the people living in the house were unharmed, as they stayed in the shelter until after the alarms, Fire and Rescue added.

A man was slightly wounded by shrapnel from a rocket near the Golani interchange and was taken to Tzafon Medical Center in Tiberias, Magen David Adom confirmed. The 50-year-old man was in mild condition and fully conscious.

Reports on other media sites added that five additional individuals were mildly wounded at the interchange. A direct hit to a house in the Lower Galilee, no casualties, 23 September 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The Golani interchange is located a few kilometers from Givat Avni.

Fires in the area

The IDF that 35 rockets were detected crossing into Israeli territory, some of which were intercepted by the air defense systems and some of which exploded in open areas.

Separately, seven firefighting teams were working to control fires that broke out in several open areas near Kibbutz Amiad in the Upper Galilee, according to Ynet.

The Safed municipality reported that parts of an interceptor fell in the city's Nof Kinneret neighborhood, Ynet added.

Hezbollah said on their Telegram they were aiming to hit the reserve headquarters of the Northern Corps, the reserve base of the Galilee Division and its logistical warehouses in the Amiad base, and the military industries complexes of the Rafael Company with rockets.

The Jerusalem Post can confirm no bases were hit.