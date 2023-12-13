IDF strikes terrorists, Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

The IDF and Israeli Air Force struck several Hezbollah targets and terrorist cells in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, after a series of attacks on northern Israel, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A number of rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel, with Hezbollah taking responsibility for the rocket fire on Wednesday afternoon.

مراسل المنار : هذه بعض الغارات الجوية التي نفذها الطيران الحربي المعادي في أطراف بلدة #الناقورة والتي إستهدفت أيضا أطراف #البستان و #مروحين و #راميا pic.twitter.com/yJJMVYbmmU — علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib (@alishoeib1970) December 13, 2023

Later in the day, four rockets were fired toward Kiryat Shmona, with all the rockets falling in open areas in and near the city, according to the Kiryat Shmona Municipality. No injuries or damage were reported.

Additionally, projectiles were fired toward Nir's Cliff in northern Israel, with one rocket falling in an open area near Gome Junction. The IDF responded to the rocket fire by targeting the locations the rockets were fired from.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli artillery fire and airstrikes targeted several locations along the Lebanese-Israeli border throughout the day.

IDF strikes sites belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. December 13, 2023. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF said that it struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell in southern Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, as well as terrorist infrastructure and a building used by the terrorist organization. Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Lebanese media reported that a home in Kfarkela in southern Lebanon was hit by an Israeli airstrike. Videos and photos reportedly from the scene showed heavy damage to structures in the area.

شاهد || أضرار الغارة الجوية التي شنها الطيران الحربي الصهيوني على بلدة #كفركلا الحدودية في جنوب لبنان ليل امس . pic.twitter.com/dyoljWPz7g — علي شعيب || Ali Shoeib (@alishoeib1970) December 13, 2023

On Wednesday morning, Hezbollah announced that one of its members who lives in Kfarkela had been killed amid the exchanges of fire along the border. It is unclear if they were killed in the airstrike in Kfarkela or in a separate incident.

US mediator pushing for land border demarcation talks

On Wednesday, the Hezbollah-aligned al-Akhbar newspaper reported that Amos Hochstein, a senior advisor to US President Joe Biden who helped arrange the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon, was pushing American and Israeli officials to enter negotiations with Lebanon concerning the land border between Israel and Lebanon.

According to the report, Hochstein's proposal includes giving Lebanon a location near Rosh Hanikra called Point B1, resolving disputes concerning 13 locations which Lebanon claims as Lebanese territory, Israel's withdrawal from the half of Ghajar located north of the Blue Line, and Israel's withdrawal from the Shebaa Farms and the transfer of the area to international forces as the area is disputed by Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.

The report cited informed sources as saying that some Lebanese officials are against entering such negotiations now as Lebanon still has not elected a new president since former president Michel Aoun ended his term and still lacks a stable government.

IDF warns Syrians to stop terrorism against Israel

On Wednesday, Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets over southern Syria warned residents of the area that the Assad regime was allowing terrorists to conduct operations from their land, saying "the launching of missiles harms the local population first," according to Syrian reports.

"Events like this harm the restoration of your normal life after the period of civil war. You must stop this terrorism from your lands in order to preserve your safety," read the leaflets.

On Tuesday night, several rockets were fired from Syria toward northern Israel. The IDF responded to the rocket fire by striking sites belonging to the Syrian Army in southern Syria.