Israel is close to reaching a "diplomatic solution" to move terror organization Hezbollah away from the northern border with Lebanon, KAN News reported Wednesday morning.

Along with Israel's main goal of moving Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River and away from Israeli civilians, discussions with European partners included the potential strengthening of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), situated in the country's south.

KAN further reported that Minister Benny Gantz held conversations on the subject with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and France.

Hezbollah warns of 'new escalation' on Israel's northern front

On Sunday, a Hezbollah MP warned that Israeli airstrikes that caused widespread damage in the town of Aitaroun near the Israeli-Lebanese border on Sunday were a "new escalation," adding that the terrorist group would continue its attacks on Israel.

Lebanese media portrayed the IDF's response to Hezbollah attacks on Sunday as a significant escalation compared to other clashes along the border in recent weeks. Smoke rises from areas in Lebanon during strikes by Israeli warplanes, October 9, 2023 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the leaders of communities near the northern border that Israel was attempting to reach a diplomatic solution in which Hezbollah would retreat to the Litani River, but was also prepared to remove the terrorist group through military means from the area near the border.

On Sunday, KAN news reported that Israel was preparing to set a deadline for a diplomatic solution and that Israeli officials believe the chances of such a solution are low. Advertisement

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.