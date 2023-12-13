WATCH: IDF confronts terrorists in Gaza school

The battlegroup of the IDF's 55th Brigade battled terrorists in a school in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Wednesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The IDF soldiers raided the school after receiving intelligence about suspicious activity and after terrorists launched attacks on IDF soldiers from within the school.

During the raid, the Israeli soldiers encountered a terrorist cell who fired at the Israeli forces with firearms and RPGs. The soldiers carried out a firefight with the terrorists, eliminating them.

In the school, the soldiers found an underground combat complex. An airstrike was carried out on the complex to destroy it, as well as to destroy control and observation centers used by Hamas.

IDF battles terrorists in a school in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. December 13, 2023. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF finds terrorist infrastructure in civilian buildings

During the ground offensive in Gaza, Israeli forces have repeatedly found terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons storage, in and next to schools, hospitals, homes, and other civilian areas.