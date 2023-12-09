Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked and subsequently destroyed overnight several terrorist targets in Gaza, neutralizing terrorists from both air and ground operations, the IDF said Saturday morning,

Kfir Brigade fighters were confronted by a terrorist squad near a school in Shejaia, in Gaza City. Fighters engaged in a firefight and killed the terrorists, continuing a search within the nearby school. There, the IDF uncovered several weapons in the stockpile.

Kalashnikov-type weapons, AK-47 rifles, grenades, and ammunition were found inside the classrooms.

Coming face-to-face with Hamas terrorists in action

A paratrooper brigade combat team located and destroyed a major tunnel shaft that was part of a large route of tunnels. Another tunnel was storing weapons and was complete with an elevator, according to the IDF. A tunnel shaft discovered in Shejaia, Gaza City, in a photo taken December 9, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Golani forces also identified terrorists armed with anti-tank missiles heading to the same neighborhood. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip on December 9, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Fighters from the 5th Brigade launched an attack in Beit Hanun against terrorists shooting at IDF forces from a mosque, as well as a UNRWA school building.

Israel's naval forces also struck terrorist infrastructure and vessels for terrorism.