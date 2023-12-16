An operation near the Hamas compound in Kamal Adowan Hospital in Jabaliya came to a close Saturday, leading to arrests and seizure of weapons, according to the IDF.

In recent days, the forces of the 460th Brigade Combat Team in the 162nd Division have been operating in the area, leading fighters to arrest about 90 terrorists in the area.

Some of those arrested participated in the October 7 massacre.

The IDF reportedly destroyed terrorist infrastructure and weapon depots. Targets also revealed Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs, explosive charges, military equipment, technological equipment, as well as intelligence documents of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Shin Bet investigates deep into hospital halls

Within the hospital, the Shin Bet took field investigators and interrogated employees who admitted that there were weapons hidden in the baby ward inside incubators, which are supposed to be used to treat premature babies. The Shin Bet reported that they also retrieved weapons, classified documents, and other items in the hospital.

Items seized from arrested Hamas terrorists (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

As part of the activity inside the hospital in which Shin Bet coordinators took part, the field investigators of Unit 504 interrogated the employees who admitted that there were weapons hidden in the baby ward inside incubators, which are supposed to be used to treat premature babies. Advertisement

At the end of the investigation, forces from the 13th Fleet located weapons, classified documents and tactical means of communication.