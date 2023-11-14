The IDF is coordinating the transfer of incubators for newborns from an Israeli hospital to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the IDF stated early on Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes as the IDF conducts an ongoing effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the Gazan hospital.

“The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists,” the IDF spokesperson said. “The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators.”

An officer from the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) to Gaza, speaking with the Director General of Al-Shifa Hospital. November 14, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

In a phone call released by the IDF, an officer from the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) to Gaza, speaking with the Director General of Al-Shifa Hospital, can be heard offering the incubator as well as helping evacuate children and patients from the facility.

Israel ready to provide assistance to Al-Shifa Hospital

“We are ready to provide you with any assistance you wish to evacuate children and patients. We are ready to provide you with any assistance. We’ll even provide you with an incubator,” the officer said. An IDF soldier moves an incubator to be delivered to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. November 14, 2023. (credit: IDF)

Asked if there was anything else he needed, the Director General of the hospital said that they needed respirators for some children who were in need of oxygen.

The Israeli officer vowed to do what he could to secure the needed equipment.

“Anything, despite all the difficulties, whatever I can do, I will try to help you,” the CLA officer said. “I will help you protect the injured and the patients.”

“Ok, and also the medical staff,” the Director General said.

“Of course, of course,” the CLA officer replied.

In a video released by the IDF along with the recording of the phone call, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) spokesperson, Shani Sasson, standing in front of the incubators that are to be sent to Al-Shifa, stated “extensive efforts are underway to ensure that these incubators… can reach babies in Gaza without delay. Our war is against Hamas, and not the people of Gaza.”

COGAT spokesperson, Shani Sasson, says Israeli is committed to delivering aid to the people of Gaza. November 14, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

Previously, however, Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have said that A–Shifa hospital has refused Israeli assistance.

"We just offered Shifa hospital the fuel, they refused it," Netanyahu claimed on Sunday.

Earlier this month, a Gaza health official stated in a phone call intercepted by the IDF that Hamas takes fuel provided to Al-Shifa.

Another intercepted call recorded a health official saying that the director general of Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, Yusef Abu Rish, had prevented a delivery of fuel from getting to the hospital.

Prior to the offer of incubators, the IDF spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said that the army would help evacuate babies from the hospital.

The evacuation offer came as the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza had claimed that two babies had died in an incubator as a result of the hospital running out of fuel.