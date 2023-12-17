IDF’s challenging rescue of hostages in Gaza - analysis

The unique challenges and scenarios faced by forces in Gaza are similar to scenes straight out of war movies. A poignant example occurred on Friday when Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim and Samar Al-Talalka, were tragically killed, just mere meters from freedom.

A misjudgment by a soldier who mistook them for terrorists dramatically altered the outcome. Their story underscores the razor-thin margin between life and death in war, where decisions are made in split seconds, and the rules of engagement are crucial even amid the chaos of battle.

The incident highlighted the complex dilemmas faced on the battlefield. The three young men could have been freed to share their harrowing 70-day experience in Hamas captivity, particularly their last days in Shajaia, had the situation unfolded differently.

They were alarmingly close to the kibbutz fields from where they were abducted, yet so far from safety. A simple graffiti message reading “SOS 3 kidnapped” discovered near the incident underscores the tragedy of their proximity to freedom.

Their attempt to reach IDF forces, marked by calculated actions to avoid being mistaken for terrorists, ended in a disaster due to the complicated nature of warfare, especially when the enemy disguises itself in civilian clothing. (L-R) Gaza hostages Alon Shamriz, Samer Talalka, and Yotam Haim (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

The situation was further compounded by the presence of suicide bombers near the forces. These events highlight the importance of adhering to the rules of engagement, which, if properly executed, could have prevented this tragedy.

It’s challenging to pass judgment during wartime, where battlefield mistakes are inevitable. A senior officer emphasized that this incident was not a moral failure but a misinterpretation of reality, mistaking the captives for terrorists. Advertisement

However, the incident still demands a thorough investigation.

The IDF’s quick and transparent disclosure of these harsh findings to the public demonstrates its commitment to transparency, despite the event’s tragic outcome.

Public sentiment in Israel fluctuates sharply between triumphs in battles against Hamas and deep sorrow over such tragic events. This pendulum swing is evident in how quickly successes can turn into disasters, as seen in the Shajaia incident. The IDF’s ground presence, which creates opportunities for success, also entails significant risks.

No signs of surrender from Hamas, war's nature demands readiness for heavy tolls, challenges

The war in Gaza is far from a “boutique war”; it’s a grueling conflict that demands time and understanding. While operational achievements are noteworthy, the war is also marked by difficult events and tactical victories for Hamas, which shows no signs of surrendering. Recent battles in Jarara and Shejaia, resulting in significant IDF casualties, attest to this.

The weekend’s events refute previous exaggerated claims of imminent victory over Hamas. The war’s nature demands continued readiness for heavy tolls and challenges. The surrender of hundreds of terrorists and significant strikes against the terrorist group in northern Gaza, while important, are not decisive in the overall campaign.

The conflict has now evolved into guerrilla warfare, posing new threats to IDF soldiers, mainly from explosive devices. This shift was evident in several recent incidents in Khan Yunis and Jabalya. In these guerrilla warfare scenarios, Hamas aims to exact a toll on IDF soldiers, even in areas under military control.

Recent operations by navy commandos against terrorists in Rimal neighborhood schools, where the IDF has long been present, indicate a continued fight even in areas under army control, albeit with different tactics than those used by Hamas at the war’s outset.

Despite some events ending unfavorably for the IDF, most result in complete victories, underscoring the army’s effectiveness. However, the primary focus remains on meeting the war’s objectives.

Considering the security establishment’s view that dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities will require many more months of fighting, the immediate goal is to return the captives home. The urgency of this mission is highlighted by recent events.

While there are calls for a ceasefire to facilitate a prisoner exchange, such a strategy would only be relevant if a viable plan were in place. Currently, Hamas, setting the discourse on captives in Israel, demands an immediate ceasefire from Israel as a precondition for negotiations.

Despite this, the military and political leadership remain steadfast in their belief that continuous military pressure on Hamas is essential for progress on the hostage issue. This stance raises questions, especially as the army identifies Hamas’s military centers of gravity following the achievement of operational control in most of the northern Strip.

The army’s primary focus should now shift to Khan Yunis and south Gaza, yet significant forces continue to operate in the northern Strip. This strategy, according to the military, has not yet led to progress on the issue of the captives.

Recent events in the northern sector, including the death of Sgt. Yehezkel Azaria and the wounding of other soldiers due to Hezbollah’s UAV strike, demonstrate the high escalation potential in the North.

While the weekend’s events have followed recent trends, their severe outcomes highlight the ongoing threats in the Lebanese sector. Efforts by America and France to negotiate a settlement and push Hezbollah away from the border continue, but the ticking clock leaves many in a state of paralysis and prolonged displacement, with no end in sight.

Israel must make decisive choices in the northern sector, as the current policy has not yielded significant changes in recent months.