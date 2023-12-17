IDF soldiers from the Nahal Brigade found an entrance to the tunnels inside a child's bedroom in the area of Jabalia, the IDF said in a statement on Sunday.

The tunnel, originating from the basement of a building, led directly into the room, next to a baby's crib.

Inside, the soldiers found a meticulously constructed tunnel with built-in stairs. The tunnel was designed for strategic purposes, raising concerns about the potential military threat it posed.

IDF soldiers took immediate action to destroy the tunnel and eliminate any potential danger.

Over 800 tunnels found, more than 500 destroyed

A terrorist from the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, is seen inside a military tunnel in Beit Hanun, in the Gaza Strip. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Since the start of the war, over 800 tunnel shafts have been discovered in Gaza, with more than 500 of them having been destroyed.