The IDF identified a number of rocket launches directed at Israel's northern border coming from within Lebanon, the IDF stated on Monday afternoon.

Additionally, the IDF reported that previous alarms that sounded in Israel's north warning local residents of a hostile aircraft intrusion were later found to have been activated due to rocket launches coming from Lebanese territory.

The IDF responded to the attack by targeting the sources of the launches with artillery fire.

IDF strike on Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. December 18, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

Further, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets on Monday, the IDF added. Among the targets were Hezbollah infrastructure, a launch post, and a military site.

IDF troops also identified and targeted terrorists operating in an area that is known to be used by Hezbollah for military purposes.

Later, the IDF announced that Israeli air defenses intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israel from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon-based terrorists also fired an anti-tank missile towards the northern Israeli border community of Avivim, the IDF said.

Again, the IDF responded with artillery fire in Lebanese territory.