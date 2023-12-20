Israel wants a "peaceful Palestinian government" to take control of Gaza following the destruction of Hamas in the Strip, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Arabic-language Yalla show on Tuesday.

When asked about who will take responsibility for Gaza the day after Operation Swords of Iron, Ofir Gendelman stated that Israel is seeking, "for the first time, a peaceful Palestinian government that wants to live alongside Israel.

"And this is possible," Gendelman added.

The spokesperson's comments came amid comments by Netanyahu and other Israeli officials against the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip following the war's conclusion.

Israeli spokesperson: PA will not take control of Gaza

"I can tell you who will not take responsibility [for the Gaza Strip]: Of course Hamas..and the Palestinian Authority. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (credit: REUTERS)

"Many people say why? Because the Palestinian Authority is based in the West Bank. Advertisement

"But in the West Bank," Gendelman explained, "the PA has established a hostile entity, an entity that supports terrorism, funds terrorism, incentivizes terrorism."