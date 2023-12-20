Israel wants 'peaceful Palestinian government' in post-war Gaza - spokesperson

Asked about who will take responsibility for Gaza, Ofir Gendelman stated that Israel is seeking, "for the first time, a peaceful Palestinian government that wants to live alongside Israel."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip on December 20, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip on December 20, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel wants a "peaceful Palestinian government" to take control of Gaza following the destruction of Hamas in the Strip, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Arabic-language Yalla show on Tuesday.

When asked about who will take responsibility for Gaza the day after Operation Swords of Iron, Ofir Gendelman stated that Israel is seeking, "for the first time, a peaceful Palestinian government that wants to live alongside Israel.

"And this is possible," Gendelman added. 

The spokesperson's comments came amid comments by Netanyahu and other Israeli officials against the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip following the war's conclusion. 

Israeli spokesperson: PA will not take control of Gaza

"I can tell you who will not take responsibility [for the Gaza Strip]: Of course Hamas..and the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (credit: REUTERS)

"Many people say why? Because the Palestinian Authority is based in the West Bank.

Advertisement

"But in the West Bank," Gendelman explained, "the PA has established a hostile entity, an entity that supports terrorism, funds terrorism, incentivizes terrorism."



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Hamas
Palestinian Authority
Palestinians
arabic
Israel-Hamas War 2023
Live Updates: Israel-Hamas War