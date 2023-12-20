Israel Navy missile ships head to the Red Sea after several aerial intrusions by Houthi drones, November 1, 2023

In light of the constant Houthi attacks on commercial vessels sailing near Yemen’s coasts, several shipping companies have announced in recent days that they will halt their ship flow through the Suez Canal until sailing in the Red Sea is safe again.

If this domino-like trend continues, Egypt could face massive foreign currency income losses and devaluation of its currency. Furthermore, if the situation continues for long enough, alternative trade routes could become more frequented.