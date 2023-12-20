Israel-Hamas War: Calls for ceasefire escalate as IDF intensifies Gaza ops
Houthi threats prompt shipping companies to rethink Suez Canal use
If all traffic in the Suez Canal stopped, Egypt would lose about $13 million daily.
In light of the constant Houthi attacks on commercial vessels sailing near Yemen’s coasts, several shipping companies have announced in recent days that they will halt their ship flow through the Suez Canal until sailing in the Red Sea is safe again.
If this domino-like trend continues, Egypt could face massive foreign currency income losses and devaluation of its currency. Furthermore, if the situation continues for long enough, alternative trade routes could become more frequented.
IDF announces name of soldier who fell in southern Gaza
IDF Captain Lior Sivan, 32, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF announced.
Sivan was from Beit Shemesh and a combat officer in the 363rd battalion.
‘We demand an end to all attacks’ by IDF, settlers, adviser to Palestinian President says
"Hamas is not the sole decision-maker for the Palestinian people."
Born in 1963, Mahmoud al-Habbash was raised in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip. Since 2014, he has served as a Shariah judge and as an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on religious affairs and Islamic relations. Before this, he was the minister of endowments and religious affairs from 2009 to 2014 and held the roles of social affairs minister and agriculture minister between 2007 and 2009.
Al-Habbash, who holds a doctorate, has also served as a lecturer at Al-Quds Open University. Affiliated with the Hamas movement until 1994, he eventually left to pursue an independent path and later founded the Union Party. Following the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, he joined the Fatah movement.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities