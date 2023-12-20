The IDF eliminated the leaders of Hamas's aerial array and destroyed much of the array's infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Wednesday.

The Air Force eliminated the head of Hamas's aerial array, Atsam Abu Rahba, as well as senior members of the local branches of the aerial array throughout the Strip.

Airstrikes also targeted Hamas's surface-to-air missile units and drone units.

At the beginning of the war, the IAF took out an aircraft detection system that Hamas had been using for years and had hidden inside water heaters on the roofs of civilian houses in Gaza.

The IAF strikes senior members of Hamas's aerial array. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

'Air Force Intelligence Group works to maintain air superiority'

"The Air Force Intelligence Group works to maintain aerial superiority in all sectors and protect the skies of the State of Israel," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The Intelligence Group has located hundreds of different targets in Gaza, including military complexes, hideouts, and operational apartments used by senior members of Hamas's aerial array.