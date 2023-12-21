Nahal Brigade fighters found a shirt belonging to the 2007 graduates of the Nahal Brigade in a wardrobe in Gaza, this is the story of how it got there.

While searching for weapons in a suspicious apartment in Beit Hanun, reservists located an unexpected item, a faded tank top belonging to a member of the Nahal Brigade Class of 2007.

The reservists thought that it might be possible to obtain information about those kidnapped or murdered from the October 7 Massacre through the shirt, but the search for the owner led to a reserve soldier, and to the story of how it got into the wardrobe of a resident of Gaza.

"We were fighting in Beit Hanun and did searches every time we went from house to house. When we entered one of them, which looked like a dentist's, we found Fatah flags and started opening the drawers and looking for firearms," said the finder of the shirt, Israel Shalak, 29 years old from Beersheba. There, he found the tank top folded in a drawer.

"I showed the commander of the force that was with us, we began to think that maybe it was related to the abductees or October 7. We had no way to verify or refute that it belonged to the abductees, so we said it was best to take it with us and figure it out later," he added. "And if not, surely someone has a sentimental attachment to it, it shouldn't stay there."

A few days later Shalak and his friends went out on leave. "I took the shirt with me in my bag and gave it to my partner to take it home. We went back in [to the Strip] for another month, and when I left I contacted the Nahal Brigade Association to find out who it belonged to. They got excited and tried to check who it belonged to," he described the chain of events.

How did the shirt get there?

This is where Ayin enters the picture, a combat doctor in the Multidimensional Unit (a combined special operations task force), who is also currently in Gaza. "I'm from the November 2007 class of Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, an engineering team, as it says on the shirt. When I was released, I worked with an American youth, and when we parted ways, we exchanged shirts."

"There was a trainee, that I really liked, who was active in peace groups and the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Even after that, he continued to participate in various meetings with Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank," Ayin recalled. "He told me that he gave the shirt to a Palestinian from one of the groups. I did a double take and I realized that it was probably mine."

It has now been 13 years since he gave it to his apprentice, and the sentimental tank top has returned to its owner.

"The Association published the post about the tank top and I said straight away that it was mine. I was shocked, crazy that they found it. For the last two months, I was in Gaza, fighting, and suddenly this story came. The tank top will be returned to the patrol and we are going to frame it and hang it in a house nearby, in the company of the Nahal Brigade."