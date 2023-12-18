Gallant meets with Secretary Austin, US Army officials

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin started on Monday early afternoon to discuss ongoing developments in the Israel-Gaza War as well as American preferences for increasing humanitarian aid, reducing civilian casualties, bringing the war to an end in the coming weeks, and coming to an agreed-upon understanding regarding managing Gaza post-war.

Several top officials from both sides joined the meeting. Notably, they included Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown in his first trip to Israel as the US military's top official (though he has visited the Jewish state in other capacities in the past.)

Brown was formally appointed in September.

Some additional officials also included IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt-Gen. Herzi Halevi, IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Huliya, Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir, IDf Operations Command Chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, COGAT Chief Maj, Gen,. Rasan Elian, and other senior officials.