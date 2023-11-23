Soldiers from the IDF's Nahal Brigade, currently operating on the outskirts of Jabalya refugee camp, uncovered multiple launchers in mosques and orchards surrounding the city, according to an IDF press release on Thursday. Hamas ground-based rocket launchers, found in an orchard near Jabalya refugee camp, November 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Launchers were found buried in the ground allowing for quick unaimed launches toward Israel. Hamas ground-based rocket launchers, found in an orchard near Jabalya refugee camp, November 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During the raid, the fighters located six terrorist tunnel shafts, one of them inside a mosque and one in an orchard near the mosque. Tunnel shaft found in an orchard near Jabalya refugee camp, November 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

All of the weapons and rockets were located near civilian buildings, schools, and residences in the area. Hamas rocket launchers, found in an orchard near Jabalya refugee camp, November 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

One of the rocket launchers found at the back of an orchard, it is fixed into the ground and surrounded by the fallen fruit from the orchard. Hamas rocket launchers, found in an orchard near Jabalya refugee camp, November 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The same launcher as above from behind, where the rocket launcher is clearly visible near a construction site. Hamas rocket launchers from behind, found in an orchard near Jabalya refugee camp, November 23, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Rocket launcher as seen from the back containing rockets loaded for launch.