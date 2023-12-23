IDF's Yiftach reserve brigade eliminates dozens of terrorists in ambush

The IDF's Yiftach reserve brigade, as part of the ground operation in southern Gaza City, fired a decoy on Friday that led to the evacuation of dozens of terrorists into a building that served as a Hamas infrastructure.

After that, the forces directed an IAF fighter jet that attacked the structure and eliminated the terrorists.

In another incident in the same area, the brigade's observation unit identified armed terrorists who tried to attack the forces and were killed by sniper fire.

Locating weapons stockpile in a kindergarten

In a separate incident on the same day, personnel of the 179th Brigade Combat Team located a stockpile of weapons in a kindergarten in the Bakshi neighborhood in the center of the Gaza Strip.

They found toy boxes containing dozens of mortar bombs and RPG-type anti-tank missiles. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip. December 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Also, during operational activity by the 14th Brigade Combat Team on the outskirts of the al-Shati refugee camp, they identified three terrorists who fired at Israeli forces. The forces then directed an IAF aircraft and a combat helicopter which eliminated the three terrorists.