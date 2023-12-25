WATCH: Israeli navy, air force strike Hamas targets throughout Gaza

Israel's navy and air force struck targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day, assisting forces operating on the ground as well, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Monday morning.

In Khan Yunis, an air force fighter pilot eliminated a Hamas commander under the direction of the 98th Division. Later, the Air Force eliminated terrorists carrying a rocket near Israeli forces on the ground.

The 261st Brigade combat team eliminated several terrorists who were hiding in terrorist infrastructure and directed an air force fighter jet to destroy the infrastructure in question. Additionally, Israeli forces found many weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, explosives, and magazines, during operations in Beit Lahia.

The Israeli Navy strikes Hamas targets in Gaza. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In addition, soldiers from the 4th Brigade combat team located weapons in a building in Khan Yunis and raided and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the house of a Hamas terrorist in the city.