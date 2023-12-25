An IDF soldier died in Gaza two weeks ago after being infected by a dangerous fungus found in the Strip, KAN News reported on Monday night.

The soldier was hospitalized for several days at Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod after being evacuated from Gaza with serious limb injuries sustained due to the infection.

In the hospital, it was revealed the soldier suffered from two different fungi infections. According to KAN News, the soldier eventually succumbed to his wounds and infections.

Over the course of the IDF's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at least 10 soldiers have been diagnosed with several infections suffered during fighting. An Israeli soldier walks through a tunnel underneath Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, November 22, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

IDF to examine whether infections originated in Hamas tunnels

The Israeli Society for Infectious Diseases will reportedly hold an urgent discussion next week with epidemiological experts from the IDF and the Health Ministry following a recent trend observed of soldiers being infected with diseases during Gaza fighting.

As per the report, the discussions will include examinations of whether the recent infections, previously unknown to the Israeli military, originated in Hamas's terror tunnels.