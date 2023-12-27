Israel continues to consider a strategy shift in Gaza, according to several different reports this week in Israeli media. The focus is on the transition to “low intensity” conflict or some kind of new phase in Gaza.

Israel has already churned through several phases, such as the initial response to the Hamas attack, the air campaign in October, and the ground operations in November. There was also a pause in fighting and then the December campaign in southern Gaza and attempts to consolidate control in northern Gaza.

However, despite all the different phases, and Israel’s ability to dominate operational tempo in Gaza, there are a lot of questions about what low-intensity conflict would look like in Gaza. This discussion has gone on for weeks. Reports in mid-December also suggested there was US pressure on transitioning to some other kind of phase in Gaza.

The problem with these discussions is that they hinge on a lot of questions about the past. First of all, there is a lot of focus abroad on the issue of civilian casualties in Gaza. Israel’s campaign primarily sought to move civilians south, out of the line of fire in the north.

However, headlines from various US media have portrayed the campaign in October as heavy in the use of bombs that were not as precise as they could be and a focus on the level of damage in Gaza. At the same time, there were some assumptions that the war in Gaza might be conducted in a similar manner as the US campaign against ISIS. An Israeli tank fires towards Gaza, in southern Israel, December 27, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

In essence, then, the discussion about the Gaza operation gets bogged down in discussions of time frames. A transition away from major combat operations sounds a lot like what the US did in Iraq after the initial invasion of 2003. When the US raced to Baghdad in 2003, it left civilians behind in cities it conquered. Israel didn’t do that in Gaza. Instead, Israel’s operation is more of a slog to uproot terrorist infrastructure.

Comparisons between Gaza and Mosul

Then there are comparisons to the war against ISIS in Mosul, a city with a similar population to Gaza. The effort to take Mosul from ISIS took nine months. This is why we hear talk of “months” and “years” regarding the Gaza operation. Advertisement

Perhaps more concerning would be comparisons to the campaign in Afghanistan against the Taliban. This is an important distinction. The US fought Al Qaeda and ISIS with the intention of eliminating the top leadership. Osama Bin Laden was found in Pakistan, and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was found near the Turkish border in Syria.

They met their ends facing US special forces. Hamas leaders have not met their end this way, and it’s not clear they will. The tendency of Hamas leaders to live in Doha or travel between Beirut and Turkey seems to point to a similar phenomenon that happened with the Taliban. After the initial defeat in 2002, they were brought back to power 20 years later. Hamas, by contrast, has been in power in Gaza for almost two decades. There are a lot of countries that appear to have a vested interest in keeping Hamas in power, in some form or another.

There is a challenge also that is closer to home in terms of strategy in Gaza. The campaign in Gaza is under the leadership of many men who have long experience dealing with Gaza and wars there. What that means is that while they might pull a rabbit out of a hat and come up with some new innovative strategy, it’s more likely that the same old approach of Defensive Shield, Cast Lead, Protective Edge, Guardian of the Walls, Shield and Arrow, Summer Rains, and a dozen other operations, some long forgot now, will come back to haunt us.

This is why when many people hear the words “Shejaia” or “Jabalya” or “Beit Hanun,” it brings back memories of campaigns long ago; challenges met, adversaries bested, and yet no real victory. Low intensity appears to be a form of mission shrinkage in Gaza, from claims that there wouldn’t be Hamas in Gaza after this war to a climb-down in goal setting.

Hamas is also transitioning to its own form of low-intensity conflict, with smaller cells of fighters, as it tries to preserve a dozen of its battalions for the next round.

Considering Hamas's success at preservation in the future, this is a problematic development.