Netanyahu accompanies amputee US congressman to visit wounded soldiers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Congressman Brian Mast on Wednesday and visited IDF soldiers and border police officers injured in Israel's war with Hamas, according to the Prime Minister's office.

Netanyahu and Mast visited the wounded at a rehabilitation center at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem Wednesday evening. Netanyahu thanked the congressman for his service and unreserved support for Israel and the IDF's mission.

Mast, a US veteran who lost both legs in battle in Afghanistan, shared his own struggles with the healing soldiers.

Tales from the field

Both the prime minister and congressman listened to tales from battle in Gaza. Both expressed admiration for the soldiers and their commitment to the goal and their mission. At the rehabilitation center, they also learned about the process taken to recover.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated to the soldiers that the fighting will continue until the end - until the decisive victory over Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Congressman Nast visited patients at Mount Scopus rehabilitation. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

The two were accompanied by Staff Rabbi Tzachi Braverman, Military Secretary Col. Avi Gil, Deputy Director General of Hadassah Yuval Ader, Director of Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital Tamar Elram and Deputy Corporal Col. Dr. Avi Banov.