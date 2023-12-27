IDF fighter injures fellow soldiers after waking up from Gaza nightmare

An IDF fighter staying in a military-affiliated Ashkelon resort fired wildly upon waking up from a nightmare, injuring an undisclosed number of soldiers.

Recently withdrawn from fighting in the Gaza Strip along with his unit, the soldier in question stayed in the Recreation Village in the southern Israeli city as part of a military-mandated refreshment period.

The soldier, feared to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), woke up from a nightmare and began firing at his bedroom wall.

Several soldiers sleeping in the room with him were wounded by shrapnel.

The incident occurred last week, according to Israeli media. An Israeli soldier operates in the Gaza Strip, December 21, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldier yet to be probed amid fears for mental health

Due to the nature of the incident, the soldier has yet to have been interrogated by the Military Investigative Police, which launched an examination of the incident. The soldier will be probed following an examination of his mental well-being by medical professionals.

The horrendous Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7 and the experiences of combat soldiers in the Gaza Strip since then are causing serious PTSD among many who need expert treatment to help them recover.

In an initiative announced earlier this week, Tel Aviv University (TAU) established a national PTSD clinic for treating civilians and soldiers that will be one of the country’s largest public mental health facilities.

It will be operated by its National Center for Traumatic Stress and Resilience.