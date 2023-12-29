Israeli arrested for burning flag in response to Arab League lawmaker

An Israeli far-right activist was arrested in Jerusalem on Friday morning after attempting to burn the Jordanian flag, Walla! reported.

The suspect, in his 20s, was reportedly intent on burning the flag as a response to a Jordanian representative of the Arab League Khalil Atiya burning a handmade Israeli flag during an Arab Parliament session in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Atiya was seen stepping on the flag after throwing it on the ground to applause.

חבר הפרלמנט הירדני, ח'ליל עטיה, שורף היום את דגל ישראל ודורך עליו בישיבה של הפרלמנט הערבי pic.twitter.com/HMcWTME3Gy — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) December 28, 2023

Israel's far-right: 'Our silence is over'

The Israeli suspect is a member of The Jewish Truth, a far-right group led by former Kach member and far-right activist Baruch Marzel.

According to Walla!, the suspect sent a message in a group chat affiliated with the organization signaling his intent to burn the flag of the Hashemite Kingdom to Israel's East.

"Today at noon, the flag of Jordan will be set alight in Jerusalem's Damascus Gate," the suspect reportedly wrote to confidants. "Our silence is over."

A flag was indeed found in a search conducted by Israel Police officers shortly following his arrest.