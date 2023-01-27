Far-right activist Baruch Marzel attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Friday after police blocked a march of right-wing activists to the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Thursday night.

"We have been doing this for two months every Thursday, but yesterday the government folded to Hamas and prevented it. This week Hamas called on the young people to stop it and the government folded following the arrival of some worshipers."

Marzel arrived at the scene with other right-wing activists holding the flags of Otzma Yehudit, the party founded by Marzel, which is currently headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir since Marzel himself was disqualified from running in the last elections.

On Thursday, Netanyahu held a security situation assessment with senior security officials following the clashes throughout the West Bank in response to an operation by the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet in the refugee camp in Jenin, during which ten Palestinians were shot dead.

Ben-Gvir asked Netanyahu not to block far-right march

According to sources privy to the details of the conversation, Ben-Gvir asked not to prevent the right-wing activists from marching, but Netanyahu decided not to allow steps that could lead to escalation.

MK's Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir and MK's from the Religious Zionism party visit at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old city on October 20, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Marzel criticized his old friend, and on Thursday some right-wing activists even shouted "Ben-Gvir is weak in front of Hamas," after the police blocked their way.

"This is what Itamar Ben-Gvir thought until half a year ago - that the grip on the Damascus Gate should be strengthened. I participated in quite a few marches. I was surprised, they said they would allow me to march. I'm sure Ben-Gvir has a part in it."

However, Marzel clarified that he has no problem with his former partner and said that his problem is with Netanyahu. "He should be brave," he said. "Netanyahu is weaker than Bennett and Lapid."