The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Baruch Marzel attacks Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu: 'Weaker than Lapid and Bennett'

Marzel, the founder of Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party, expressed outrage after being blocked from the Damascus Gate.

By INON SHALOM YATTAH/WALLA
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 13:32

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2023 13:53
Baruch Marzel and Right-wing activists protest near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem Old City on January 26, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Baruch Marzel and Right-wing activists protest near Damascus Gate, in Jerusalem Old City on January 26, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Far-right activist Baruch Marzel attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Friday after police blocked a march of right-wing activists to the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Thursday night.

"We have been doing this for two months every Thursday, but yesterday the government folded to Hamas and prevented it. This week Hamas called on the young people to stop it and the government folded following the arrival of some worshipers."

Marzel arrived at the scene with other right-wing activists holding the flags of Otzma Yehudit, the party founded by Marzel, which is currently headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir since Marzel himself was disqualified from running in the last elections.

On Thursday, Netanyahu held a security situation assessment with senior security officials following the clashes throughout the West Bank in response to an operation by the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet in the refugee camp in Jenin, during which ten Palestinians were shot dead.

Ben-Gvir asked Netanyahu not to block far-right march

According to sources privy to the details of the conversation, Ben-Gvir asked not to prevent the right-wing activists from marching, but Netanyahu decided not to allow steps that could lead to escalation.

MK's Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir and MK's from the Religious Zionism party visit at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old city on October 20, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK's Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir and MK's from the Religious Zionism party visit at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old city on October 20, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Marzel criticized his old friend, and on Thursday some right-wing activists even shouted "Ben-Gvir is weak in front of Hamas," after the police blocked their way.

"This is what Itamar Ben-Gvir thought until half a year ago - that the grip on the Damascus Gate should be strengthened. I participated in quite a few marches. I was surprised, they said they would allow me to march. I'm sure Ben-Gvir has a part in it."

However, Marzel clarified that he has no problem with his former partner and said that his problem is with Netanyahu. "He should be brave," he said. "Netanyahu is weaker than Bennett and Lapid."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Damascus gate far-right Otzma Yehudit Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by