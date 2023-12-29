South Africa on Friday asked the International Court of Justice in the Hague to start legal proceedings against Israel on grounds it has violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

"South Africa is gravely concerned with the plight of civilians caught in the present Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip due to the indiscriminate use of force and forcible removal of inhabitants," the country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation has said.

The department cites the concern of Gazan civilians caught in the crossfire, and accuses Israel of "indiscriminate use of force and forcible removal of inhabitants." It also said that "there are ongoing reports of international crimes, such as crimes against humanity and war crimes, being committed as well as reports that acts meeting the threshold of genocide or related crimes as defined in the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide."

South Africa states that they have repeatedly condemned all forms of violence and attacks against civilians, and have called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

Israel's response to South Africa's accusation

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to South Africa's request to initiate legal proceedings against them based on committing genocide, Walla reported, stating that "Israel rejects with disgust South Africa's blood libel in its application to the ICJ. People hold Palestinian and South African flags during a demonstration in support of Palestinians at Three Anchor Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, October 22, 2023. (credit: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS)

"South Africa's claim lacks a factual and legal foundation and constitutes a vile and cheap exploitation of the court. South Africa cooperates with a terrorist organization that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel.

The terrorist organization Hamas, which commits war crimes, crimes against humanity, and attempted to commit genocide on October 7, is responsible for the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip when it uses them as human shields and steals humanitarian aid from them."