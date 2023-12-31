A reservist for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) voiced strong criticism of media coverage, contrasting it with reality in an anonymous letter, shared on social media.

The letter, shared by a user named Roni Cohen on X (formerly of Twitter) during the weekend, was reportedly written by her friend's brother upon his return from Gaza. He lamented, "We already lost in the media, but on the ground, the reality is completely different," accusing the media of "Weakening the spirit of the people, strengthening Hamas, raising the prices of this war."

The soldier, a 48-year-old senior doctor, recounted his experiences in Gaza in great detail. He described the destruction he witnessed: "Infinite piles of concrete in unstable heaps mixed with the skeletons of crushed cars from tanks, shattered solar water heaters, household items scattered in ruins, not an area anyone could return to in the coming years."

He emphasized the stark difference between what is portrayed in the media and the situation on the ground, expressing frustration over the media's focus on negative aspects, which he believes weakens national morale.

"No one talks about the victories, the achievements, the actual control of the territory," he noted. The soldier also reflected on the new generation of fighters, whom he observed closely. "Our fighters are imbued with a sense of mission, determination, and sacrifice. Professional and deadly."

Problems caused by media

He criticized the media for creating a disconnect between the public perception and the actual events, stating, "They have no idea what you see, read, and hear in the media." He urged for a change in the narrative, to provide hope and optimism, and to focus on the sacrifices and victories rather than disputes and controversies.

In a remark about the cost of war, he said, "In war, soldiers die, and from a military perspective, it's preferable to civilian deaths. The military ratio is incomprehensible, about 50 terrorists eliminated for every fallen IDF soldier." Advertisement

The letter ended with a call for support and understanding of the harsh realities of conflict, emphasizing the need for unity and recognition of the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.