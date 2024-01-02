IDF finds weapons, rockets in family homes in central Gaza

Combat teams from the IDF’s 188th Brigade and the Golani Brigade located Hamas weapons, rockets, tunnel shafts, and training and intelligence materials hidden inside numerous houses in El-Bureij, in central Gaza, the IDF stated on Tuesday.

Inside one family’s house, the 188th Brigade found long-range rockets, which, according to the IDF, had a range of approximately 20 kilometers.

Additional Hamas weaponry was found in the home as well, although the IDF did not specify what manner of additional ordnance had been recovered.

The long-range rockets were destroyed, and the weapons were confiscated.

Weapons found by the 188th Brigade under a family home in El-Bureij, in central Gaza. January 2, 2024. (Credit: IDF)

Golani Brigade raids civilian building

The combat team of the Golani Brigade, acting on intelligence it had received, also raided a civilian building in El-Bureij.

During the operation, the Golani troops recovered weapons and ammunition, reportedly including dozens of shoulder-fired missiles and grenades.