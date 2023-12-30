IDF names two more fallen soldiers in Gaza battles, five wounded

The IDF published the names of two soldiers on Saturday who fell in battles in the Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Constantine Sushko, 30 years old, from Tel Aviv, fell in battle on Saturday in central Gaza. Sushko was a soldier in the Golani Brigade's 7086 Combat Engineering Battalion, part of the Golani Brigade.

In the incident where the Staff-Sergeant-Major was killed, another reservist from the 7086th Golani Battalion was seriously wounded.

Captain Harel Ittah, 22 years old from Netanya, also passed away on Saturday after being wounded on December 22 in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ittah was a soldier in the IDF's Givati Brigade. Captain Harel Ittah. (credit: IDF)

Three others seriously wounded

Three more soldiers were seriously wounded in recent battles across the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed.