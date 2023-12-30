IDF names two more fallen soldiers in Gaza battles, five wounded

The IDF announced the deaths of Staff-Sergeant-Major Constantine Sushko and Captain Harel Ittah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2023 19:50
(L-R) Capt. Harel Ittah, St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Constantine Sushko (photo credit: VIA MAARIV/SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
The IDF published the names of two soldiers on Saturday who fell in battles in the Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Constantine Sushko, 30 years old, from Tel Aviv, fell in battle on Saturday in central Gaza. Sushko was a soldier in the Golani Brigade's 7086 Combat Engineering Battalion, part of the Golani Brigade.

In the incident where the Staff-Sergeant-Major was killed, another reservist from the 7086th Golani Battalion was seriously wounded. 

Captain Harel Ittah, 22 years old from Netanya, also passed away on Saturday after being wounded on December 22 in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ittah was a soldier in the IDF's Givati Brigade.

Three others seriously wounded

Three more soldiers were seriously wounded in recent battles across the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed.



